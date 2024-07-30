Olympics | The complete ban on the hijab infuriates: “Discrimination”

of Paris the ban on the use of the hijab scarf by French athletes competing in the Olympics has caused outrage at the Games.

The use of Muslim women’s religious headdress is prohibited at the Olympics only for French athletes. For competitors from visiting countries, the use of a scarf is allowed.

The most recent defender of French hijab use is an Australian boxer Tina Rahimi28. He took a position on the ban Instagram– account on the weekend.

“Women have the right to decide how they dress, with or without hijab. I choose to wear a hijab because of my religion, and I’m proud of it,” the boxer writes.

“No one should have to choose between their religion and their sport. However, French athletes are forced to do so. Discrimination is not welcome in sports, and especially not in the Olympics and what the competition represents.”

Rahimi is the first female Muslim to represent Australia at the Olympics. When grappling, the boxer wears a hijab, which he wears under his protective gear.

Also human rights organizations have taken a stand on the scarf ban. For example, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty have written to the International Olympic Committee on the subject.

“The bans imposed by the French sports authorities are discriminatory and prevent Muslim athletes wearing the hijab from exercising their own human right to play sports without any kind of discrimination,” the organizations write of The Guardian by.

Prohibition has already caused problems at the Olympics. A French sprinter Sounkamba Syllan, 26, participation in the opening ceremony of the Games was at stake because of her scarf. A compromise was finally reached when Sylla covered her head with a cap and she was able to participate in the ceremony.