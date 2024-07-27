Olympics | The coach died in the Olympic village

Olympics|Sad news came from Olympic Village.

Samoan boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito60, has died in the Olympic Village in Paris, French newspaper Le Parisien reported news.

Fatupaito died of cardiac arrest.

According to a police source, Fatupaito was in his room with the athlete when he passed out on Friday morning. The Samoan died despite receiving first aid quickly.

“Our deepest condolences to Fatupaito’s family, friends and colleagues”, International Boxing Association IBA write in its announcement.

“Lionel’s passion and dedication to the sport left an indelible mark on the boxing community.”

Fatupaito was supposed to train a 25-year-old Samoan boxer in Paris Tupuola Ato Plodzicki-Faoagalia.