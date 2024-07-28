Olympics | The athlete lost consciousness in the middle of the competition – even President Macron took note of the situation

Olympics|The Olympic race of a medal-hunting cyclist ended with a violent crash.

28.7. 23:35

French Loan Lecomte24, crashed violently in the women’s mountain bike race on Sunday.

Lecomte was in contention for an Olympic medal when he crashed on a rocky descent. The French cyclist was left lying on the ground for several minutes. Cyclingnews according to Lecomte, he lost consciousness after falling.

You can watch the video of the crash from this link.

Emergency personnel arrived, and Lecomte was carried from the venue on a stretcher. The crowd watching the race gave the cyclist lying on the stretcher a round of applause.

French sports journalist Thomas Bernier published by after the crash, Lecomte photo message service in X. In the photo, Lecomte’s arm and chin are taped with gauze, and his face is bruised.

According to Cyclingnews, the coach of the French mountain bike team said that Lecomte is fine. The coach said the situation wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Scary the situation even caught the attention of the French president Emmanuel Macron attention. Macron congratulated in X who won gold in the competition Pauline Ferrand-Prevotia and noted Lecomte’s gallant performance.