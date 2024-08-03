The artistic director of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics Thomas Jolly has received death threatsIn recent days, the inauguration demonstration on the banks of the Seine has been the subject of harsh criticism from ultra-conservative and far-right circles, both in France and abroad.



the interview Balich: “The inauguration of the Olympics is an ideological and arrogant show” Angel of Marino July 27, 2024

Despite torrential rain that partly marred the ceremony, the inauguration was considered a “success” by more than 85 percent of French people, according to a recent poll conducted by the Harris Interactive institute.

The investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office

Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced today an investigation into cyberbullying, for “public insults” and “defamation”. Jolly himself said he had been “subject to threatening messages and insults on social media criticizing his sexual orientation and his falsely assumed Israeli roots.”The French Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes has taken over the investigation.





the analysis That desecration of the Western soul vito mancuso July 28, 2024

Macron: «Proud of the ceremony»

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, declared himself “sad” and “shocked” by the threats to the artistic director: “They are very proud of this ceremony – he added -. France has shown its face. He showed his audacity and did it with appropriate artistic freedom.”

The Organising Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (OCOG) also expressed its “strong condemnation of the threats and harassment”.