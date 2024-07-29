Monday, July 29, 2024
Olympics | The announcer made a comment about the Olympic swimming champions in a way that was considered sexist – it was shelved

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2024
in World Europe
Olympics | The announcer made a comment about the Olympic swimming champions in a way that was considered sexist – it was shelved
The uproar from Eurosport’s swimming broadcasts was too much for the channel’s management.

Australia won the women’s 4x100m freestyle on Saturday, the opening day of Olympic swimming. Swimming is the number one sport in the first week of the Olympic Games, and is widely followed on various channels. Experienced British commentator on Eurosport’s English-language broadcast Bob Ballard was eager to praise the success of the Aussie quartet with an inappropriate comment.

When Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris were leaving after the race to the locker rooms at the La Defense swimming arena, Ballard said they were going to freshen up.

“You know what women are like, hang out and put on makeup,” Ballard said.

Next to seated female commentator Lizzie Simmonds reacted to Ballard’s words immediately. In the broadcast, Simmonds, a former elite swimmer, informed Ballard that the comment was scandalous.

Ballard was later told the same thing by numerous spectators and people following the swim. The commentator’s comment was considered belittling and sexist, tells BBC.

Eurosport made its own conclusions about the matter and announced on Sunday that it had suspended Ballard from the commentary duties due to an inappropriate comment.

Ballard has been commentating various sports since the 1980s, and previously also for the BBC. The range of sports has included, for example, ice hockey, wheelchair tennis, water polo, but he is best known for his narrations of swimming and Uimahyppy.

