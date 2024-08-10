Olympics | The Afghan athlete wanted to draw attention to the position of women in his home country – the Olympic performance was rejected

Olympics|Manizha Talash from Afghanistan wanted to draw attention to the position of women in her country.

Breakdance is on the program of the Olympic Games in Paris for the first time. An Afghan native also took part in the competition event Manizha Talashwhich represents a refugee team of 37 athletes.

In Afghanistan, it is difficult for women to play sports, so Talash cannot practice her sport in her home country. On the Olympic stage, Talash wanted to bring the difficult situation of women in his country to the world’s attention.

“If I had stayed in Afghanistan, I wouldn’t have survived”, Talash told for the BBC.

“They would have executed me or stoned me to death.”

Talash fled his homeland in 2021 after the Taliban came to power.

The 21-year-old woman, who competed under the name B-girl Talash, wore a cape that read “free Afghan women”. The text read in large white letters on Talash’s blue cape as he struggled in the breakdance preliminaries of the Netherlands India Sardjoeta against.

Talash lost dueling to Sardjoe, and in the end his performance was rejected. International Olympic Committee rules prohibit political demonstrations in Olympic arenas, and Talash was deemed to have violated this clause.

The Japanese won the women’s breakdance Ami Yuasawho defeated the Lithuanian in the final match by Dominika Banevič.