Olympics | The 36-year-old breakdancer’s unfortunate Olympic performance became a topic of conversation – “I wanted to do something new and different”

Olympics|Rachael “Raygun” Gunn went scoreless in Paris.

10.8. 11:34 am | Updated 10.8. 11:55

Australian competing in breakdancing by Rachael Gunn the Olympic excerpts have sparked a lively discussion on social media. Gunn did not get a point for his performances in Paris in the three matches played in Group B.

Gunn, 36, who goes by the name Raygun, works as a university lecturer. He has a PhD in cultural studies. Gunn’s opponents, on the other hand, were clearly younger: the US Logan Edra is 21 years old, from Lithuania Dominika Banevič 17 years old and French Sya Dembele 16 years old.

Raygun got zero points.

Gunn said he knew he couldn’t match his younger and more lithe competitors physically, so he tried to get creative.

“I wanted to do something new and different. Creativity is my forte,” Gunn explained According to The Guardian.

“There is no way I can beat these girls in dynamic, powerful movements, so I wanted to move differently. How many times in life do you get to do that on the international stage? I knew I was the underdog and I wanted to leave my mark in a different way.”

Although Gunn’s performances evoked hilarity, he also made many admire his special style.

“All my movements are my own. Creativity is really important to me and I want to show my artistry. Sometimes it addresses the judges, sometimes it doesn’t. I do my own thing and it’s art. That’s what this is about.”

Gunn didn’t start breakdancing until he was well over 20 years old. He qualified for the Olympics because he won the Oceania Olympic qualifier held in Sydney last year.

“I really would never have expected it [voittoa]”, Gunn said after the qualifiers, according to the news agency Reuters.

Breakdance the gold medal traveled to Japan at the age of 25 Ami Yuasan with. He beat Lithuania’s Dominika Banevič in the final.

Breakdance is in Paris for the first time as an Olympic sport.

Correction 10.8. 11.48 am: Ami Yuasa won gold in Breakdance and Dominika Banevic won silver. Liu QIngyi, who was initially mentioned as the gold medalist, was in bronze and India Sardjoe, who was mentioned as the silver medalist, was fourth.