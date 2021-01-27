Olympics The 2032 Summer Olympics in Lapland? Salla’s campaign for the globe attracted worldwide attention

Salla wants to connect people to the fight against climate change.

Sallan the municipality in Lapland has published an application to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Well, really, a municipality with just over 3,000 inhabitants is not thinking about the Games, but about warming the climate and preventing it.

In the video, people talk about the fact that with the warming, the Games can be held in the coldest place in Finland in 2032.

The video has attracted worldwide attention, including the British magazine The Guardian and the news agency Reuters have reported on Salla’s application.

The Guardian also interviewed the mayor Erkki from Parkki.

“We are concerned about climate change. We live here in the Arctic Circle and we see the changes that are happening, ”Parkkinen comments.

“Winters are coming later than before, and changes in the weather are happening faster than before.”

According to Parkkinen, the “Olympic project” is well suited to the fight against climate change.

“The Olympic idea unites people around the world, climate change is a global problem.”

He admits that no official application for the organization of the Games has been submitted.

“We don’t want to be the best place to host the Summer Games.”

The following the olympics are scheduled for next summer in tokyo. In 2024 will compete in Paris and in 2028 in Los Angeles.