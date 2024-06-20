Olympics | The 13-year-old Finn historically secured a place at the Paris Olympics

Olympics|Heili Sirviö’s, 13, Olympic place is now ready without confirmation by the Olympic Committee. In Paris, he will be the youngest Olympic athlete in Finnish history by far.

A skateboarder Heili Sirviö13, has secured a spot at the Paris Olympics.

The sensational trick was confirmed on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, where the first day of the Olympic qualifying competition was skated. Sirviö was 8th on the opening day of the women’s park race and thus advanced among the top 16 to Saturday’s semi-final stage.

It means that Sirviö can no longer fall out of the competition places in the Olympic ranking. The matter is confirmed by Sirviö’s coach Jussi Korhonen.

The best 22 in the sport qualify for the Olympics. Ranking is also affected by previous competitions.

“The ranking ranking that entitles him to an Olympic place will now be sufficient for Heili, but the official ranking will only be confirmed on Sunday at the announcement ceremony of those who will qualify for the Olympics, when the final results of the competition are known,” says Korhonen.

Officially, Sirviö’s Olympic journey is ultimately confirmed by the Finnish Olympic Committee, which will make the next Olympic selections on July 1. The leader of the Finnish Olympic team Leena Paavolainen announced on Thursday evening that, based on the selection criteria, there is no obstacle to choosing a 13-year-old athlete as Finland’s representative.

Heili Sirviö claimed an Olympic place in Budapest. Picture from last summer.

In March Sirviö, born in 2011, will thus become Finland’s youngest ever Olympic athlete by throwing at the skate park in Paris at the beginning of August.

The previous record was held by a swimmer Noora Laukkanen on behalf of. He participated in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 at the age of 15 and 192. At that time, Laukkanen took the record from another swimmer From Hanna-Maria Seppäläwho scooped in the Sydney Olympic pool in 2000, also at the age of 15.

The browser is from Finland, but for the last eight years he has lived with his family in Australia. The young athlete has both Finnish and Australian citizenships.

He started skating at the time of the corona pandemic at the age of 9 in 2020.

“During the Corona period, my sister and I were bored, and then I saw a skateboard. I asked my father if we could go skating, and since then we’ve been going every day,” Sirviö said last summer In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi.

“I love skating. Everything about it is fun. Especially the fact that you make new friends and progress in the sport. It’s the best feeling when you succeed in a new trick,” he continued.

Heili Sirviö’s family photographed last summer in Tampere. Mother Anni (left), sister Miila, Heili and father Fredu.

Skateboarding participated in the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo in 2021. The sport’s Olympic program includes two competition formats for both men and women: street and park. In Tokyo, Finland was represented by an American-Finnish skateboarder Lizzie Armanto.

Being successful at a young age is not unusual in the sport. For example, in Tokyo, a 13-year-old Japanese won the first Olympic skateboarding gold in women’s Street Momiji Nishiya.

The women’s park Olympic competition will take place in Paris on August 6.

Sirviö’s bread and butter is park skating.