Friday, December 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympics | Ten Finnish athletes were named to the Paris Olympics – including Wilma Murto

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Olympics | Ten Finnish athletes were named to the Paris Olympics – including Wilma Murto

Wilma Murto was already selected for the Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Olympic Committee named the first Finnish athletes for the Paris Summer Games. At this stage, ten athletes were selected for next summer's Olympic Games.

The shooters were selected Eetu Kallioinen to skeet and Aleksi Leppä for miniature rifle position competition and air rifle. The general athletes include a hurdler Viivi Lehikoinena marathon runner Camilla Richardsona pole vaulter Wilma Murtoa pot thrower Silja Kosonen and race walker Aku Bearden.

Among the sailors, ILCA 7 class was chosen Kaarle Tapper and the Nacra 17 duo Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis.

The selections were expected, because among the Finns named now, the general athletes had fallen below the result limit of the Olympics and the shooters and sailors had acquired a place. The selections were made by the elite sports unit and confirmed by the board of the Olympic Committee.

“We follow the principle of flexible selection, i.e. athletes are selected according to when they meet the criteria”, Olympic team leader Leena Paavolainen said in the release.

See also  More and more mega yachts of Russian billionaires on the chain

The Finnish team will be supplemented next time in March.

#Olympics #Ten #Finnish #athletes #named #Paris #Olympics #including #Wilma #Murto

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pistorius under pressure over helicopter deal

Pistorius under pressure over helicopter deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result