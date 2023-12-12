Olympics | Ten Finnish athletes were named to the Paris Olympics – including Wilma Murto

Wilma Murto was already selected for the Olympics.

12.12. 19:39

On Tuesday, the Olympic Committee named the first Finnish athletes for the Paris Summer Games. At this stage, ten athletes were selected for next summer's Olympic Games.

The shooters were selected Eetu Kallioinen to skeet and Aleksi Leppä for miniature rifle position competition and air rifle. The general athletes include a hurdler Viivi Lehikoinena marathon runner Camilla Richardsona pole vaulter Wilma Murtoa pot thrower Silja Kosonen and race walker Aku Bearden.

Among the sailors, ILCA 7 class was chosen Kaarle Tapper and the Nacra 17 duo Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis.

The selections were expected, because among the Finns named now, the general athletes had fallen below the result limit of the Olympics and the shooters and sailors had acquired a place. The selections were made by the elite sports unit and confirmed by the board of the Olympic Committee.

“We follow the principle of flexible selection, i.e. athletes are selected according to when they meet the criteria”, Olympic team leader Leena Paavolainen said in the release.

The Finnish team will be supplemented next time in March.