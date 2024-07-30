Olympics | Tapio Lehtinte’s direct view of the discus of the Finnish sailing duo

Olympics|The Finnish pair, who rose to the medal position, were disqualified under questionable conditions.

30.7. 21:33

Paris

Surprisingly the Finnish sailing couple who entered the medal fight Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka was abandoned in the ninth start of the Olympic regatta when a protest by the United States went through.

The Finnish pair sailed fourth in Tuesday’s last and ninth start of the entire regatta, and the same was the pair’s ranking in the overall results. After the rejection, Finland fell to 11th place.

Experienced sailor Tapio Lehtinen got acquainted with the jury’s decision on rejection and analyzed it first as a clear game.

“If it has gone as the decision says, then the matter is clear. The boats were on the same tack. In such a situation, the boat on the windward side, i.e. Finland in this case, gives way. If the Americans have clearly had to dodge, as has happened based on the decision, then it is a place of rejection”, Lehtinen analyzed.

The medal dreams of Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hoka experienced a big setback.

However, there are many problems, a lot of stupidity. The start of the 49er class was not sailed on the televised course, so there is no footage of the situation. Apparently there are no eyewitnesses either.

It is a word for word situation. According to Lehtinen, there is a lot of room for speculation. American sailors, for example, have very well been able to find themselves in a situation where they had to dodge at the last moment. However, this is almost impossible to prove.

“The boats have apparently already seen each other from a distance of five boat meters. The boat that has the right of way (US) must maintain its course. It must not go “chasing” a boat that is obliged to dodge”, Lehtinen explains.

“The decision says that the USA had kept its course and made a sharp evasive maneuver one boat length before the collision. If, however, they have had an inkling of their direction during those five boat lengths, no one can prove it.”

According to Lehtinen, the American sailing pair was able to change their direction a little in order to make a small evasive move. Then it seems that Finland is to blame.

“The Finns are in a difficult situation if they cannot prove that the USA would not have followed its course.”

Tapio Lehtinen regretted the rejection of Finland’s Olympic hopes.

Finland has made a counter-protest. Spokesperson for the sailing team Johan Ekblom said earlier that based on the locators, the situation looked good from a Finnish point of view.

However, the jury does not consider the data from the locators in sailing.

“It’s a shame that the possibilities of technology are not utilized in sailing – judicial murders have happened in Olympic sailing before,” Lehtinen snarls.

“If the Americans have been ‘chasing’ Finns based on the locators, it would be good to tell them.”

According to Lehtinen, the American sailors could have behaved much more fairly in the situation.

“Sailing is a gentleman’s sport. They could politely have helped the Finns dodge and in good time raised a little so that the Finns’ evasive movement would have been sufficient. This is how it would traditionally have been done. The Finns would then have thanked me on the beach and said they owed me one.”

“But the USA clearly found that in this situation they can create an evasive move and thereby perhaps a discus and aggressively took advantage of it.”

On Wednesday sailing departures 10–12. On Thursday, there is a medal start in the program, where the top ten boats can enter.

The job of the Finnish couple, who got into a great sailing mood, is now difficult.

“Many other countries are now satisfied, because it is embarrassing for them that only 24-year-old Grönblom and 26-year-old Hokka are ahead of several Olympic medalists and world champions,” Lehtinen downloads.