Olympics | Taina Susiluoto on the IOC’s Russia decision: “Unprecedented criteria”

The CEO of the Finnish Olympic Committee, Taina Susiluoto, believes that the IOC’s decision was tightened based on, among other things, the proposals made by the Nordic countries.

28.3. 20:51

Finland CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto emphasizes that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) board’s recommendation on Tuesday is not in line with the views of Finland or other Nordic Olympic committees.

The IOC did not waive the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, but it gives international sports federations the opportunity to include Russian and Belarusian athletes in international games under certain conditions.

“This week too, we have pointed out that we condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The time is not yet right for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes,” says Susiluoto.

According to Susiluoto, the IOC’s decision on Tuesday was not completely surprising.

“The solutions have certainly been made in a world of conflicting legal norms. I believe that with the help of influence work, strict boundary conditions have been obtained. Their strictness even surprised me.”

Wolf credit sees good in the IOC’s decision precisely because of the strict boundary conditions. They are likely to exclude several athletes.

The recommendation only applies to individual athletes, the athlete is not allowed to support war or make statements about war, and the athlete must not be affiliated with the military or security authorities.

“This [sidos armeijaan tai turvaviranomaisiin] closes quite a few [urheilijaa] away when you know how sports are organized in Russia and Belarus”, says Susiluoto.

Also, no country emblems or anthems of Russia or Belarus may be used and that applies to the entire sports event.

“That was really emphasized [KOK:n] at the press conference. It certainly means the audience as well.”

Wolf credit believes that, for example, the influence work of the Nordic countries has tightened the criteria defined by the IOC.

“If a sports association includes Russians and Belarusians, but does not comply with the criteria, the IOC reserves the option to exclude the athlete, even if he has earned his place in the Olympics based on the results,” says Susiluoto.

“If the games start to be used for propaganda purposes, it is baked into the decisions that such athletes must stay out of the competitions in the future. There are many unprecedented criteria here.”

of the IOC according to the recommendation, the responsibility lies with the international sports federations. Susuluoto highlights the International Athletics Association (WA), which has already announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not participate next summer.

“Fortunately, there are orderly decisions, such as the International Athletics. In practice [WA:n päätös] means that they [venäläiset ja valkovenäläiset] are not in Paris because the qualifiers are already underway,” Susiluoto states.

“I believe that the example of the big sports federations has power. I have to take my hat off to the Finnish influencer Antti Pihlakoskiwho is on the Board of Directors of International Athletics.”