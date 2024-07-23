Olympics | Success did not make Minna Niemis and Sanna Sten rich and famous: “We shocked the Finnish people”

Pairsoudu silver medalists Minna Nieminen and Sanna Sten were at the peak of their careers in Beijing 2008. The Olympic medal helped them start civilian life. Rowing still continues, but with a church boat.

Kouvola

That’s it runs as before, during the Olympic summer 2008 in Beijing.

Name Sten and Minna Nieminen rowing at a steady pace on Kymijoki. The water is roaring and the journey is winding down, even though there are few rowing practices together anymore.

The order in the boat is familiar: Sten sits behind Nieminen, but there are twelve other rowers and a coxswain in the boat.

The rowers come to the imaginary training finish on Kymijoki with their backs to the front, which is quite rare in sports.

During their sports careers, Sten and Nieminen sat in the same boat for seven years, but now they row in the church boat, which is their hobby.

The 2008 Olympic medalists take part in the church boat training when they have time from work. There are 50 licensed rowers in Kouvola Rowers, and there are substitutes if necessary.

“Rowing in the church boat encourages others to row, when people are involved from different points of view,” says Nieminen along Kymijoki.

In the church boat, he is the second coxswain.

Men and women row in the same team. One of the rowers is the tango queen of 2017 Aino Niemi. The coxswain, or in this case coxswain, is the chairman of Kouvolan Soutajien Anu Takala.

“Let’s do it together as a group. It connects and is nice,” says Sten next to Nieminen.

Minna Nieminen and Sanna Sten on the banks of Kymijoki in Myllykoski.

Sten’s and Nieminen’s career peaked at the Beijing Olympic Games, where the pair rowed silver in the lightweight double sculls.

Three years earlier, in 2005, the duo rowed bronze at the World Championships. In the fall of 2007, the MM bronze became MM silver. Almost immediately after, the pair surprised by winning European Championship silver in the open class double rowing duo.

Although the most sought-after success, Olympic gold, was not achieved, the 47-year-old Sten and Nieminen are satisfied with the past.

“I felt that we got what was available. We weren’t greedy by increasing the amount of training, it was mental training,” says Nieminen.

On the Olympic track in Beijing, the Finnish couple progressed through the qualifying rounds. In their opening round, Sten and Nieminen were only fourth, while two couples made it directly to the next round.

“We shocked the Finnish people, but we didn’t worry. We had experienced the same things before in value competitions,” says Nieminen.

The pair was second in their collection round, as well as in the semi-finals. In the final, the undefeated Dutch pair defeated the Finns by 1.39 seconds. It did not extinguish the joy of Sten and Nieminen.

Silver was a won medal, although one of the clichés in sports is that silver is lost.

“We had put all our efforts into the previous year, 2007. We had to be among the eight in the World Championships to get a place in the Olympic Games,” Sten remembers.

Minna Nieminen and Sanna Ste photographed in the workshop premises of shopping center Karisma in Lahti.

Olympic silver didn’t materially revolutionize the life of the rowing duo, but it had a big impact on the spiritual life of the athletes.

Sten compares the feeling of success to winning the lottery.

“The medal raised self-confidence to its peak. I felt that I could handle difficult situations. The start of Olympic Rowing was one of the toughest places in life. It’s a good feeling that you carry for the rest of your life,” says Sten.

Sten’s career ended in 2010 due to back problems. He was 34 years old then. Ahead was a return to regular work, which he had not had experience in for ten years.

“The status of an Olympic athlete raised one’s status and made it easier to settle into working life.”

After he quit, he returned as a physical education instructor. Now he works as a skills coach and helps students with their studies at the training center Salpaus in Lahti.

“I was looking for something new every now and then.”

Sten’s six-year-old daughter enjoys figure skating and his ten-year-old son plays hockey.

“The children get to choose their sport themselves.”

With children’s sports, the family lives in peak years, when Sten and his common-law husband transport the children to their hobbies.

The promontory continued Rowing Ulla Varvio with. The pair aimed for a place at the London Olympics in 2012, but fell short.

After this, Nieminen also quit. He was 36 years old then.

“There was too much difference in level between good and bad welding. Sanna and I had a pretty good ride in the A-final in every ranking competition. Now I can appreciate it enormously, even though during my career it was part of the process I lived in,” says Nieminen.

Nieminen still competes in indoor rowing. Actually, indoor rowing is the wrong word for him. The rowing machine is at home in Kouvola on the terrace.

“I row there all year round, sometimes in rain or snow. This is how it becomes an outdoor sport. I also give Sanna tips for terrace rowing.”

Sten represents the Hämeenlinna Rowers in rowing, but in the church boat the Kouvola Rowers, which is Finland’s number one club in church rowing.

Nieminen is also a hard-working skier. The husband fixes the skis for competitions, but Nieminen lubricates the skis himself for training runs.

He works in child protection as a facilitator for Familar.

“Let’s live a stabilizing everyday life together with young people, where meals, going to school and free time are rhythmic. There is no way the Olympic medal can be seen in my work. When I moved into my career, it left me with stability and calm and a sense of purpose,” says Nieminen.

“The medal communicates about dreams, and that you dare to dream.”

The chairman of Kouvola Rowers, Anu Takala (right) pulls the church boat into the water. Minna Nieminen and Sanna Sten help next door.

Small ones like sports, rowing comes up once every four years, at the time of the Olympic Games. The same thing happened to Sten and Niemis.

Between the Olympics, they were able to be quite at peace from the public eye. As athletes, Sten and Nieminen longed for a safe bubble.

“We knew where we were at any given time. It was a safe and disciplined life when the goals were clear. When you started to feel bad during training, you knew you were going to be fine,” says Nieminen.

In midsummer, Nieminen usually went to bed already at 9 p.m., even though the sun was still shining brightly. I had to get up for training at 6 o’clock.

In winter, the cross-country skiing run had to be interrupted on an icy track to avoid injuries.

“Sports required infinite discipline. Now it doesn’t matter if there are icy tracks. After a career in sports, I found a wonderful world in other sports.”

Sten has similar memories to Nieminen. The sport required total commitment – ​​everything was done on its terms.

“I couldn’t go to the movies in the evening when I had training in the morning. My friend got married when it was convenient for me. You had to dare to be selfish. I was determined and wanted to get into a flow state. I wouldn’t change anything,” says Sten.

Rowing is still a favorite pastime for Minna Niemi and Sanna Sten.

Free good cooperation and good chemistry, the rowers would hardly have been able to cope with the hard work towards the dream. We did not always agree on the boat.

“It wasn’t always easy. We thought the same way on the boat when it was our office. We didn’t have to agree outside the boat, even though we were together an awful lot,” says Sten.

“We also had disagreements. We competed in the welding weight class. It affected the irritation threshold when you were a little hungry all the time,” says Nieminen.

In the light weight category, the average weight of rowers had to be 57 kilograms. Sten’s and Nieminen’s competition weights were 56 and 58 kilograms.

“With our permission, you can tell the weights,” Nieminen laughs.

“Rowing is one of the hardest endurance sports. Rowing looks relaxed and gestureless at its best. Rowing requires strength, technique and endurance. The combination of these features is decisive in competitions.”

An important background person for the couple was Ilona Hiltunenwho competed in the light unit, but was in the Olympic Games as a backup rower of the duo.

“Ilona enjoyed that she could be in the team. An incredible person. He did everything he could to be needed, but at the same time, not to be needed. He played a silent role”, Sten and Nieminen thank.

Hiltunen is currently the head coach of the Finnish Olympic rowing team.

Anu Takala calls out to the rowers for speed.

Finland representing was a matter of honor for both. Sten remembers how they embroidered Finnish flags on their white caps.

“I was extremely proud when I got to represent Finland. The goal was always to move forward one step at a time,” says Sten.

Sten and Nieminen’s silver was Finland’s first Olympic medal in the women’s rowing category. Finnish rowers will not be seen at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Unfortunately, the Finnish Olympic rowers’ gap to the top is far too big. World Cups are tough competitions,” says Nieminen.

Sten’s and Nieminen’s goal is clear: to succeed in the church boat championships in Mikkeli in mid-August.

“They are the main goal of the season.”

The church boat turns in the other direction in Kymijoki. Soon it will be just a dot on the horizon.

Kouvola’s Soutajien church boat team in training at Kymijoki.