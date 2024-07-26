Olympics | Some Paris spectators had to queue in the rain for hours – “I paid 1,600 euros”

Olympics|The nerves of those following the opening ceremony in Paris were tested.

Thousands spectators even got stuck in queues for hours at the opening of the Paris Olympics, because the staff on duty at the gates of the stands had not been able to use scanners to check tickets.

Some of the grandstand gates opened an hour or even two hours later than scheduled.

“I paid 1,600 euros for the tickets. Frankly, this is shameful,” said a Parisian interviewed by the news agency AFP Fabienne Guez.

The gates to the grandstand were to be opened two hours before the start of the opening ceremony, at 17:30 local time. At the same time, it started to rain in the competition city.

German by Michael Ohoven according to the Parisian police, the actions of the Parisian police at the time of the opening were exemplary, but the arrangements failed. Ohoven had paid a total of 2,700 euros for his and his wife’s ticket.

According to the Paris police, all spectators who have purchased a ticket will be able to enter the stands no later than a quarter of an hour after the start of the ceremony. So far, there have been no reports of disorderly conduct.