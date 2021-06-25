Olympics Some British athletes do not want to take the coronavirus vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics

The CEO of the British Olympic Committee says he respects people’s right to make their own choice, even if the choice is not helpful.

Britain will send a team to the Tokyo Olympics, more than 90 percent of whose members have received two doses of corona vaccine before the start of the Games.

Athletes who don’t even want the vaccine are also traveling to Japan, CEO of the British Olympic Committee (BOA) Andy Anson tells the country’s broadcaster the BBC The Sports Desk podcast in an interview.

“We’re trying to convince them that it is [rokotteen ottaminen] is something worth doing, ”Anson says.

“People have a right to choose, and we have to respect that, but it may not be very helpful.”

Britain send to the Olympics about 370 athletes team. Anson says the country’s Olympic Committee has organized a vaccination program for more than a thousand people to minimize the risks. It has also brought challenges.

“There have been difficulties with some athletes who have traveled around the continent, but I’m pretty sure almost everyone has at least one dose of vaccine received. We try until the last minute. ”

Tokyo the start of the olympics is less than a month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games postponed to this year are scheduled to begin on July 23rd.

Athletes from all over the world arriving in Japan will be staying at the Olympics in the traditional way in the race village. Anson says the race village of as many as 18,000 seats is “probably the very environment around the sports world” at the moment.

“Basically, 11,000 athletes share one dining room, and that’s a challenge,” Anson admits.

The British Olympic Committee minimizes the risks with strict rules, created in conjunction with the organizers, to ensure that athletes comply as fully as possible with isolation and maintaining distance in their own “bubble life”.

“We are confident that we will have enough people to ensure that the environment is as safe from a medical point of view as it can be.”

The first Olympic athletes have arrived in Japan as early as last week. Two coronavirus infections have already been found in a nine-person Ugandan athlete landing at Narita Airport on Saturday.

At least one of those infected had been vaccinated twice. Anson believes similar cases are possible for the British team as well.

“I would be a little naive if I said there weren’t going to be any.”