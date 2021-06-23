Olympics Sitting quietly in the Tokyo stands – alcohol, noise, hugging and towel waving are forbidden

There is no promise of a wild racing atmosphere at the Tokyo Olympics.

So said “golf plots” may be the best known of the moderate forms of applause in sports arenas. A faint clap lasting a few seconds may be the only way to encourage athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Summer Olympics starting in a month Seiko Hashimoton according to a carnival like the European Football Championships, it is pointless to dream in Tokyo.

“In Europe, the venues are full of celebrations. Unfortunately, for us, that is not possible, ”Hashimoto said.

Alcohol is forbidden, hugging is forbidden, making noise is forbidden and asking for signatures is forbidden. Towel waving or other activities that wilden the public are also prohibited in Tokyo.

“People can feel joy in their hearts, but they must not bring it out strongly. We try to be creative and invest in new ways to encourage, ”Hashimoto said.

At the competition venues, the public is required to wear face masks and heat is measured from each spectator. If access to the venue is denied, no refund will be given.

Olympics have grown into international mega-events that small countries can no longer even organize.

As a former athlete, Hashimoto hopes to see a model now that the reduced Olympics could be held elsewhere. In Tokyo, a maximum of 10,000 people per competition will be admitted to the auditorium.

“I see this as an opportunity to showcase a way to host an Olympics that other cities are willing to host the Olympics in the future,” Hashimoto pointed to the high cost of the Olympics.

Hashimoto would also like to see the hospitality of Japanese culture now stand out even more strongly.

“I hope caring for others will leave a legacy for the upcoming Olympics.”