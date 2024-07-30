Olympics | Simone Biles anchors Team USA to overwhelming gold

Olympics|The United States won the team event by 5.802 points over runner-up Italy.

Simone Biles anchored the U.S. women’s floor gymnastics team to Olympic gold in Paris on Tuesday. The United States won the team competition with a score of 5.802 over runner-up Italy. Italy’s team medal at the Olympics was the first since 1928.

The Brazilian team won the bronze.

The United States took silver in the team competition in Tokyo. At the time, Biles withdrew from competitions after suffering from mental health challenges.

In addition to Biles, who secured her fifth Olympic gold on Tuesday, the gold team in Paris also competed in the quadruple Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo Sunisa Leewho was part of the silver team Jordan Chiles and gold medalist at the Tokyo Permanno Jade Carey.

Among other things, Biles is chasing the next medals in the women’s all-around on Thursday.