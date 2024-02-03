Olympics | Sebastian Aho was excited about the NHL's Olympic decision: “A dream”

Suomalaištahti is happy.

NHL players see you for a long time on the Olympic ice in the winter of 2026. The NHL and the NHL players' association announced the matter on Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes' Finnish star Sebastian Aho received the news with joy.

“Since I was a little boy, it has been my dream to represent Finland at the Olympics. That would be a really great experience. Finland certainly has a really good team,” Aho stated in an interview with the media.

“I know most of the guys, and we've grown up playing in junior national teams. It would be special to be able to play together with the same guys against the best in the world.”

Aho believes that it would also be important for fans to see the world's number one players on the ice at the same time.

“I remember very well how I myself watched the Olympics as a child and how playing there became a dream for me.”

International president of the ice hockey confederation IIHF Luc Tardiff is satisfied with the decision made together with the NHL and the NHL players association.

“This decision is a turning point for ice hockey worldwide. The IIHF managed to bring all relevant stakeholders to the same table to find a long-term and sustainable consensus.”

Tardiff described the agreement as unprecedented.

“We are already looking forward to seeing the best of hockey at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan and in 2030.”

NHL players the star guard was last seen at the Olympics in Sochi in February 2014. At that time, Leijonat won Olympic bronze.

In the next Olympics, the lion pack will be piloted by a new head coach Antti Pennanen. The Lions' line-up is star-studded Mikko Rantanen, Alexander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Juuse Saros.