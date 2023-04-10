Olympics | Sapporo’s Olympic bid moving forward by four years: “Difficult to proceed with the original plan”

Sapporo was the first official applicant for the 2030 Games. Now Japan wants to apply for the Winter Olympics four years later.

A year Sapporo, which is applying for the 2030 Winter Olympics, is moving its Olympic bid by four years to 2034, Japanese news agency Kyodo News said on Monday.

According to the news agency, the chairman of the Japanese Olympic Committee Yasuhiro Yamashita consults the Sapporo mayor on the matter Katsuhiro Akimoto with.

Akimoto, who supports hosting the competition, was elected for a new four-year term on Sunday.

Sports website of Inside the Games including Akimoto’s counter-candidates Kaoru Takano and Hideo Kibata oppose Sapporo’s Olympic bid. According to Yamashita, the mayoral election made the concerns and anxiety of local residents clear.

“It is difficult to proceed with the original plan,” Yamashita admitted, according to Kyodo News.

Olympic gold Yamashita, who won the judo open class in Los Angeles in 1984, emphasized the need for transparent plans in the competition pit.

“We have to do things carefully. Otherwise, we cannot move forward,” he said.

According to Inside the Games, recent opinion polls have shown that opposition to competitive bidding has grown in Japan. In a poll conducted by the television company Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting on the day of the election, 60 percent of respondents were against the Games.

Sapporo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972. US media company NBC reported in January 2020 that the Japanese city became the first official applicant for the 2030 Winter Games.

So far, two Winter Olympics have been organized in Japan. In addition to Sapporo, the games have been hosted by Nagano in 1998.

The Land of the Rising Sun has also hosted two Summer Olympics, which Tokyo hosted in 1964 and 2021.