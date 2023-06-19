Olympics | Russian wrestling leader knocks down Olympic plans: “Then we have to go to Paris with tanks”

Russian president of the wrestling association Mikhail Mamiashvili makes harsh comments regarding next year’s Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee, the IOC, has not yet decided under what conditions Russian athletes could possibly participate in the Olympics. In many sports, the Russians have been completely excluded from international competition due to the war of aggression started by the country in Ukraine.

One option raised is that Russian athletes could compete in Paris in the same way as a team made up of refugees.

A team of refugee athletes competes under the Olympic flag. The Olympic anthem is played for the team, while the national anthem of the country they represent is played for the athletes from different countries.

However, this is not good for Mamiašvili.

“I have nothing else to say about this, other than that those who propose such a thing should be sent to one place that everyone knows”, Mamiašvili commented to the Russian R-Sport Inside The Games website by.

Mamiashvili did not specify which place he meant, but continued to threaten.

“If they want to see us in the 2024 Olympics as a team of refugees, then we have to go to Paris with tanks. There are no other options.”

Also Former chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov stood against appearing as a refugee team or similar. Zhukov is currently the honorary chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee.

“This is simply unacceptable. They will not succeed in destroying Russian sports, it is impossible,” Zhukov commented to the news agency Tassi.

A condition has also been proposed for the entry of Russian athletes to the Olympics, which would allow athletes who do not support the war or are on the army payroll.

According to Inside The Games, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, more than 40 percent of the Russian team’s medals were won by athletes who were on the payroll of military-related companies.