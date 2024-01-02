Olympics | Russian media: A few athletes from Russia to the Olympics – face hate and boycotts

Russian media estimates that tennis players and cyclists will participate in the Paris Games.

Russian sports media Champions first thinks about the summer Olympics in Paris and ends up with a summary: Russians participate, but they face hatred and boycotts.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral athletes in the Olympic Games, as long as they meet certain criteria. Teams are not allowed to participate. In addition, several sports federations, such as the International Association of Athletics Federations, continue to shelve.

According to Championat, the most likely participants in the Paris Games are Russian tennis players and cyclists, who are also participating in international tournaments and competitions. According to Championat, however, the International Tennis Federation must turn a blind eye to the fact that the Russians are not allowed to participate in, for example, the Davis Cup – participation in the national team tournament is a prerequisite for Olympic representation.

Among the Russians, wrestlers, judokas and those who compete in taekwondo would meet the athletic criteria, but the athletes' contracts with, for example, military clubs deny the opportunities.

Championatin according to it, it is impossible for Russian athletes who qualify as neutral to avoid hatred in their home country. In addition, according to the media, scandals can be expected at the games.

“In Paris, several athletes refuse to compete or enter the public area if there are Russian athletes there. They simply refuse fights or matches, are declared losers and then blame everything on the IOC,” Championat writes.

In addition, Championat predicts what will happen if a Russian athlete wins an Olympic medal.

“It is quite possible that the opponents [muut mitalistit] don't get on the podium.”