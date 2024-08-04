Digital Media Observatory, Fake News on Khelif? Russian Origin

“A very specific narrative had already been developed about boxer Imane Khelif several hours before the match, especially in communities linked to the pro-Russian far right. Idmo’s monitoring has highlighted how a hate campaign was created against her, repeatedly defined as ‘transgender’ when in fact this is not the case”. This was stated in an interview with QN by Gennaro Tortorelli, journalist and researcher at the Italian Digital Media Observatory (Idmo), who explains why the ‘Khelif case’ was destined to explode and how inaccurate information played into the hands of those who organized it. The aim of this campaign, according to the researcher, is “to paint the West as degenerate and corrupt, contrasting it with more conservative and identity-based values, typical of the far right and some dictatorships – continues Tortorelli -. If this campaign has been so successful, however, it is also due to the inaccuracy of some media, which have supported the theory according to which Imane is transgender”.

Usa2024: Trump, Carini clashed with a male boxer

Donald Trump cites the women’s Olympic boxing match between Angela Carini and Imane Khelif, calling the latter “a male boxer.” Carini is “an Italian champion” who had to fight “a person who has transitioned, a male boxer who hit her so hard she didn’t know what was happening,” he said.