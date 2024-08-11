Olympics, Roccella ignites controversy: “A new patriarchy that attacks women”

“The Olympics are coming to a close, marking a new leap in quality in the attack on women.” The Minister for Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities states this Eugenia Roccella in a post on Facebook.

“In the heart of the West – writes Roccella -, An Afghan athlete from the refugee team was disqualified for displaying the slogan ‘Free the Afghan women’ at the end of her race. And, regarding the controversies that have accompanied women’s boxing competitions, the president of the Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has stated that there is no ‘scientifically solid’ system to distinguish men and women. Two sides of the same coin, which is certainly not an Olympic medal but that of a new patriarchy that attacks women by hitting them in their identity, that is, by not recognizing the reality of the sexual body”.



“It is instead precisely on the bodies of women that – adds Roccella – in many parts of the world, such as Afghanistan, the most ferocious oppression is exercised, it is for their bodies that women are deprived of fundamental rights and freedoms.



Questioning the sexual binary risks being a powerful endorsement of all this. Let’s suppose that at this point, for consistency, from the next Olympics the IOC will disband the refugee team, which after the disqualification of the Afghan athlete risks becoming an exercise in hypocrisy, and above all it will abolish the distinction between men’s and women’s competitions, unifying the competitions in a single ‘neutral’ gender. Because if we deny the possibility of ‘scientifically’ distinguishing males from females – he concludes -, it is evident that the male and female categories, and with them sports competitions for women, lose all meaning”.