Olympics | “Qin is human” – Matti Mattsson comments on the status of Chinese swimmers

Olympics|Pori swimmer Matti Mattsson will defend his Olympic bronze in Paris in a high-level club. A Chinese swimmer suspected of doping in Tokyo Olympic swimming is also included.

Paris

Men’s The 200-meter breaststroke is one of the most watched swimming events at the Olympic Games. It is suitable for an Olympic bronze medalist For Matti Mattsson.

The Finnish audience follows Mattsson, of course, but the attention of the French is focused to Léon Marchanda five-time world swimming champion.

In the Olympic pool in Paris, the Frenchman is aiming for up to four individual gold medals. In addition to breaststroke, he swims 200 meters of butterfly and both 200 and 400 meters medley.

The Chinese bring additional color to Mattsson’s journey Dong Zhihao and Qin Haiyang. Dong is the reigning world champion of the distance and Qi’s world record holder with a time of 2:05.48.

In spring exposed according to the study, 23 Chinese swimmers were allowed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, even though they had tested positive for a banned substance in the sport. Qin was among them.

Because of this, Chinese swimmers have been tested diligently before the Olympic swimming in Paris. According to the Chinese, continuous testing already resembles a chase.

If Mattsson advances from Tuesday night’s semifinals to Wednesday’s final, he could face both Dong and Qin.

“My job is not to start politicizing the issue. Qin is a person and an athlete just like everyone else, and I can’t begin to blame anyone,” says Mattsson.

In addition to Marchand and the Chinese, Mattsson will receive three Tokyo final swimmers. Australian Isaac Stubblety-Cook defend his gold and Holland Arno Kamminga his silver. Swedish Erik Persson was eighth in Tokyo.

“A lot of guys have been swimming hard this year. Let’s see if they succeed here. I haven’t even looked at the starting lists yet. It is clear that the last swim must be the best.”

Matti Mattsson in an interview with the Finnish media in the athletes’ competition village.

in Paris Mattsson once again had to answer the question, are these his last competitions or at least his Olympics?

Porilainen may already know the answer, but he won’t reveal it publicly – at least not yet.

“It’s been asked a lot, I haven’t decided on it yet. I don’t think these will be my last races. A lot depends on how things go here. It can tip the horizontal cup in some direction. Next year the World Cup would be in Singapore.”

Mattsson says he is in good shape, similar to Tokyo, where he swam the Finnish record of 2:07.13.

“The medal time in Tokyo is hard currency here too. A time of less than 2:08.5 is required for the final.”

Matti Mattsson was happy about his Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo.

To Tokyo Mattsson prepared by training once a day. Two hard exercises fit into one training session.

At the spring training camp in Crete, Mattsson tried out his coach Eetu Karvonen with a two-day practice system.

“It was noticed that it works. Two hard workouts were separated; we swim hard in the morning and hard again in the evening. We had to come up with some new stimulus and stimulus. The human mind is such that it needs to be shaped sometimes,” says Mattsson.

So you clearly wanted to go into the discomfort zone?

“That’s what sport is for a long time, and that’s what I want to do. We’ll see in the fall if it continues. Of course, it was much easier to train once a day than it is now: a morning workout, a quick lunch, rest, picking up the children from daycare and another workout.”

“ “During my time in Tokyo, gold would have been taken in London and Rio.”

Mattsson is competing in his fourth Olympics. In the past, Finnish male swimmers have reached the same Jani Sievinen. About female swimmers Hanna-Maari Seppälä is a five-time Olympic visitor.

“You probably only understand that when you’re older, but it’s worth it four times over.” It always becomes too loud to bark at yourself. You have to know how to give value,” says Mattsson.

In London 2012, Mattsson swam the Finnish record of 2:11.81, which was enough for 17th place in the heats. In Rio 2016 he qualified in the semi-finals and in Tokyo 2021 he won a medal.

In nine years, Mattsson has improved by more than four seconds. It is almost the same as an 800m runner improving his record from 1.45 to 1.41.

“There has been tremendous development and I am satisfied that I have kept up with the others. During my time in Tokyo, gold would have been taken in London and Rio.”

The winning time for the trip in London was 2:07.28 and in Rio 2:07.46.

Mattsson is the third Finnish male swimmer to have a medal from the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships. The others are Sievinen and Antti Kasvio.

“My entire career has been a learning journey. I’ve learned that you can’t start clenching your knuckles white in irritation. You have to have a smile on your face and a twinkle in the corner of your eye, and not like people from Pori normally do,” Mattsson laughed.

Mattsson will swim in the second heat on Tuesday at around 1:50 PM Finnish time.