The IOC announced last week that Brisbane, Australia, is the primary candidate for the Games, according to the umbrella organization for the sport.

Qatar wants to continue hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics, even though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last week that Brisbane, Australia, is the primary candidate for the Games, according to the umbrella organization for the sport.

Qatar’s Olympic Committee QOC announced on Friday that it is committed to hosting the 2032 Olympics. The Olympic Committee announced that it would continue its dialogue with the IOC on the Games.

The QOC argues that Qatar’s experience in hosting value competitions will accrue further in the coming years.

The 2019 World Championships in Athletics were already held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and a World Cup will be held there at the end of next year. Qatar will also host the World Swimming Championships 2023.

Australia has hosted the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne and 2,000 in Sydney.