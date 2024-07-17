Olympics | Putin’s ambitious sports project faltered

Olympics|The sports event Ystáviňn Kisat, which is celebrated by Russia, is in a headwind.

Russian the manager Vladimir Putin the big project Friendship Games has experienced an embarrassing setback.

The competition was supposed to be held in September of this year, but the chairman of the Russian Weightlifting Federation Maxim Agapitov according to the plan has now changed.

As a counterweight to Russia’s closure of the Paris Olympics, the games planned will be moved to 2025, say the Russian news agency RIA Novosti and the economic magazine, among others. Forbes.

According to Forbes, who led the organizing committee of the Games Alexey Sorokin has also left his post.

From Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, to the Paris Olympics, a limited number of athletes have been approved to compete as so-called neutral athletes. Russians are not allowed to participate in the opening of the Games.

Friendship competitions are a familiar concept from history. In 1984, the Soviet Union and other socialist countries boycotted the Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles, USA and organized the Friendship Games as a substitute event for their athletes. Western countries, on the other hand, had boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Moscow and Yekaterinburg have been planned as the competition cities for the Friendship Games planned by Putin. Sport is a strong propaganda tool in Russia, and Putin, who is known as a sportsman, was appointed prime minister in the spring of last year To Mihail Mishustin the task is to take care of the actions required to organize the Friendship Games.

Prime Minister Mihail Mishustin was given the responsibility of organizing the Friendship Games in 2023.

To the games it is intended to invite athletes from Russia’s partner countries. In practice, this means at least the BRICS countries, i.e. Brazil, India, China and South Africa. For example, in football, several Brazilians play in the Russian Super League. There are eight Brazilians in the composition of the big club Zenit St. Petersburg alone.

Director General of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach barked at Putin’s plans in November 2023. In October, the IOC had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee.

“The Russian government accuses us of not being politically neutral. At the same time, this same government is trying to organize a completely politicized sporting event,” Bach uploaded at the time.

Thomas Bach does not appreciate Putin’s plans.

Neither the world anti-doping organization Wada has not taken kindly to Putin’s big project.

“We have no information what kind of anti-doping program – if any at all – is in use at these games or which organization is responsible for it, considering that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency still does not comply with Wada’s anti-doping regulations”, Wada CEO Olivier Niggli said in November.

Niggle’s concern is justified, because in 2015 a large-scale state-run doping system was revealed in Russia. As punishment, Russia was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics. At that time, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic flag.

In the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Russian team competed under the name “Russian Olympic Committee”.