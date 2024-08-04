Olympics | Pulkkanen became the best Finn in Olympic golf: “The wind was pretty high”

Olympics|The final round of Sami Välimäki, who will become a father in November, turned out to be a pancake. Scottie Scheffler is chasing Olympic gold.

4.8. 19:06

Paris

Finland the number one golfer Sami Välimäki the Olympic journey started well, but ended badly.

The Nokia native played the last four holes of the Le Golf National course to a score of +5, which practically meant one triple bogey and two bogeys.

“Too many balls went into the water. The result was in line with that,” said Välimäki, who fell to 45th place with a score of +1 (67, 71, 72, 75).

Played consistently in the final round Tapio Pulkanen rose past Välimäki to 35th place. Pulkanen played four rounds with a score of -2 (69, 72, 71, 70).

Three years ago in Tokyo, Välimäki was 27th. Finland’s men’s best ranking in Olympic golf is still Mikko Ilonen 21st place from Rio in 2016.

“These Olympics were a much nicer memory than three years ago in Tokyo. A big positive thing was the Finnish audience. There was a lot of it and encouraged the whole way. Otherwise, there wasn’t much left,” Välimäki said.

The job is over: Sami Välimäki with his caddy Joonas Lehtola. Lehtola played as his friend’s caddy only during the Olympics.

Balls for the fans.

On Sunday tens of thousands of people watched the struggle of the world’s best players for the Olympic gold on the edge of the field.

“It was a great experience. The atmosphere was quite high. Especially on the last day, the audience’s roar was quite loud,” Pulkkanen said.

Without the nine strokes on the last fairway on Friday and the double bogey on Saturday morning, Pulkkanen would have played his best game of the season. Seven extra strokes were wasted on those two holes.

If Pulkkanen could count them out of the results, he would have more than reached his goal of being in the top 20. Kotkalainen was the last player (60th) to get to Paris.

“I fell a little short of my minimum goal. The driving was good, but the openings with the hybrid racket cost. I hit a couple of balls into the water or long grass. It has to be improved in the future or another racket has to be invented,” Pulkkanen said.

On Sunday, Pulkkanen hit one of the best shots of his life with a three-wood from 260 meters to a few meters from the flag.

“It was the best shot of my career, but it didn’t even get proper applause. I thought that the level was already so high that it wasn’t even noticed,” Pulkkanen laughed.

Tapio Pulkkanen played his best game of the season in Olympic golf. However, the goal of placing in the top 20 did not materialize.

Finnish players the season continues tight. Pulkkanen continues on the European second level tour (Challenge Tour) in Scotland and Vierumäki.

Pulkkanen plays many races in a row to secure a place for next season on the main European tour (DP World Tour).

Last fall, Pulkkinen went to qualify for the Saudi-funded LIV tour, but the place did not open up. Finns have played this season Kalle Samoa.

“The goal is to accompany Sam to the PGA. In such a big race, you get a clear idea of ​​what needs to be done. I have to take care that my body is in good shape,” said Pulkkanen.

“Hat-Tapsana” the well-known Pulkkanen played exceptionally without his trademark top hat. In Paris, protect yourself from the sun with a cap.

Pulkkanen’s caddy Riku Mattila instead, he played with the Finnish team’s hat.

“I was thinking for a while that I should have taken on a project and made a hat from a hat into a top hat for this race, but it was left unfinished when the choice came so late.”

Välimäki will next play in the European tour competition in Czech Republic in two weeks. The program also includes a race in Spain before returning to the North American professional tour.

In November, a new era begins in the Välimäki family when a child is born into the family.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s really nice to be a father. The intention is that the family will then go with them to America,” Välimäki said.

Scottie Scheffler’s wild final round of 62 clinched the Olympic gold.

Modern there was a tight battle between superstars for the third Olympic gold medal in Olympic golf. Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama played top golf.

Scheffler, the world’s number one player, crept up from behind to win by beating the field record 62 strokes. The American made nine birdies on Sunday and ended up with a final score of -19.

It was enough for the Olympic gold, when Fleetwood (-18), Matsuyama (-17) and Rahm (-15) could no longer answer. To the delight of the home crowd, France Victor Perez moved past Rahm into fourth.

Reigning Olympic champion and long time pacemaker Xander Scauffele fell from the bandwagon to ninth (-12).

“I enjoyed this moment and felt proud to be an American. I didn’t just play for myself, but also for my country,” Scheffler emphasized the importance of Olympic golf.

Olympic golf medal trio. Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood was second, winner Scottie Scheffler and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama third.

Correction 4.8. 20:33: Sami Välimäki played the last four holes in the final round to a score of +5, not the last three holes. On the 15th hole, Välimäki made a triple bogey, not a double bogey, as mentioned earlier in the story.