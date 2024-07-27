Olympics | President Stubb commented on the attack in Ukraine near Finland: We have to get used to war on our borders

Olympics|President Stubb has been in contact with the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland about a possible Ukrainian attack near Finland’s eastern border.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. President Stubb did not want Russian representatives to the Olympics. Stubb does not support a personal race boycott. Stubb commented on the drone strike at the airport near Finland’s eastern border. Foreign Trade and Development Minister Tavio criticized the opening.

President Alexander Stubb continued his visit to the Paris Olympics on Saturday. Even though Russia didn’t really come up in the competition discussions with other international guests, Stubb has been asked about it. In an interview with the Finnish media, Stubb repeated the position he previously told CNN that he would not have wanted to see representatives of Russia at the Games.

“If I could have chosen, there should not have been any here [venäläistä], nor a Belarusian athlete. As punishment for the fact that Russia is currently flagrantly violating international law and killing innocent people.”

However, Stubb does not consider a personal race boycott an option.

“No way. The starting point is that the Olympic Committee decides who will come here. I hope that Russian homes watch the Olympics and understand that there are 206 countries here, but there is one that is completely underrepresented. We talk quite a bit about Russia here now.”

Alexander Stubb considered the four-hour opening of Paris an endurance performance.

Stubby has employed the world situation in addition to the sports program. Ukrainian media reported on the drone strike To the airport near Finland’s eastern border in Russia. According to media reports, the attack damaged a Russian supersonic bomber. The attack has caused concern in Finland and other Nordic countries.

“The basic message is that we have no reason to worry in Finland. We have the situation under control and are able to react. We have been in contact with the Swedish Prime Minister about the attack and how we will react. Prime minister [Petteri Orpon] I have been in constant communication with during these days.”

“Now we just have to get used to the fact that we have a war on our borders. The flight to Kyiv from Helsinki is very short. We also have to get used to the fact that Ukraine will use all means to win this war. It also means different strikes. And Russia will continue with hybrid attacks. Let’s be calm and alert. We have nothing to worry about.”

The presidential couple the visit to Paris lasts until next Tuesday. During the visit they have attended the French President Emmanuel Macron to host the summit on sport and sustainable development and the president of the International Olympic Committee by Thomas Bach for a hosted dinner.

On Friday, the president’s program included President Macron’s reception at the Élysée Palace and the official opening of the Olympic Games.

In Finland, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development came up for discussion about the opening Ville Tavion (ps) comments about the opening. Tavio called the opening a “pride-liberal show” and was especially outraged by the scene where the drag performers and dancers arranged themselves around the table in the same way as in the Last Supper.

Tavio also said that the Olympians no longer value conservatives.

“Each country does the opening ceremony in its own way and in the spirit of the times. The opening ceremony was a very different show because it wasn’t held in a stadium. In a way, I hope that now that the games start, we will focus on that sport,” said Stubb.

“I think it was a great opening, and hopefully the sport will win.”

On Saturday, the presidential couple met Finnish athletes in the competition village and followed Finland, among other things Anniina Ahtosaloa in road cycling. Ahtosalo finished 30th in the race. The evening program also includes handball and tennis.