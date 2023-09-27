Olympics | Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country wants to host the Olympics

Poland wants to host the 2036 Summer Olympics in Warsaw.

Polish president Andrzej Duda revealed on Wednesday his country’s desire to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Reuters news agency reports.

According to Duda, the application for the Games has been discussed with the Polish Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and the government.

The president told about it at a conference organized in Zakopane. Sports website Inside the Games says that Poland is applying for the Games in the capital, Warsaw.

Poland has never hosted the Summer or Winter Olympics. Last summer, Poland hosted the European Games, a multi-sport event.

The hosts of the next three Summer Olympics have already been chosen. Paris will host the Games in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

At least Indonesia, Mexico and Turkey are competing with Poland for the right to host the 2036 Summer Games.