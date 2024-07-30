Olympics | Pihla Kaivo-oja’s trick caused an uproar – the father defends his daughter and the coach

Olympics|Olympic athlete Pihla Kaivo-oja’s behavior came under fire after the winning match. His father thought it was pointless.

Finnish boxer Pihla Kaivo-oja, 21, won his opening match at the Olympics on Sunday. After the victory, Kaivo-oja commented on his match very briefly and said he was going to exercise.

The short media visit sparked a conversation between Kaivo-oja and his coach Maarit Teuronen of the activity.

Father of an athlete Juha Kaivo-oja considers the “uproar” over the issue to be unnecessary. In an email, he justified his daughter’s decision not to speak to the media after the match.

“I fully stand behind Pihla’s choice, and as a close follower, I understand very well why this was the case. For Pihla, these are the races of his life, for which he has turned all the stones and is still turning them now.”

According to Juha Kaivo-oja, the athlete might be asked, for example, about the next match or a possible medal in the post-match interview, and it is not a suitable time for the athlete to think about them.

“Pihla goes to exercise after the match because she wants to put sports first. He doesn’t want any additional distractions or thoughts.”

“I myself have spoken to Pihla maybe twice in the last three weeks, because she is in her own bubble and is concentrating on boxing.”

Juha and Pihla Kaivo-oja in 2022 in the Tammer tournament.

Tuesday Mira Potkonen, whom Teuronen coached twice to Olympic medals, said that he believed that the decision not to speak to the media came “a lot from the coach’s side”. Teuronen’s other former protégé was on the same lines Elina Gustafsson.

Potkonen won two Olympic bronze medals (2016, 2021) under Tervonen’s coaching. In Tokyo 2021, the fact that Potkonen hardly gave any interviews became a big topic of conversation.

The athlete’s father denies that Teuronen was behind the decision.

“The fact that Pihla didn’t say anything more after the match is entirely Pihla’s own decision. He has found his own way to prepare for the games and live in the tournaments,” says Juha Kaivo-oja.

According to the father, the cooperation between Pihla Kaivo-oja and coach Teuronen works flawlessly. He adds that no outsider can know what the relationship between coach and athlete is like.

“It works just fine for Pihla and Maarit. Both of them do their work with a big heart, and it has been a real pleasure to watch it up close,” commented Juha Kaivo-oja.

“The two have high standards on both sides. Genuine caring and joy are enough, even if the work is done seriously. Pihla is studying elite sports.”

“ Pihla has given a lot of interviews before the Games and will certainly continue to give them in the future.

Juha Kaivo-ojan according to the athlete hopes for peace of mind during the Games.

“Pihla has given a lot of interviews before the Games and will certainly continue to give them. By the way, that’s also completely new for a young athlete, and even though visibility is needed, sport is ahead of the curve.”

In addition to hard work, the Kaivo-oja Olympic venue has required support for coaching, which is necessary, according to the father.

“We are grateful for every euro and Pihla has handled the partnerships very well. We won’t have a single partner in the future if we start demanding things at the expense of sports.”

Adjustment 30.7. 8:10 p.m.: In one of the captions, Pihla Kaivo-oja’s first name was mistakenly stated to be Mira.