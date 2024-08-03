Olympics | Pihla Kaivo-oja is offered a big money pot despite the loss – the coach is confused

Olympics|The criticized IBA has promised to hand out large sums of money despite not organizing the tournament.

from Tampere Pilha Kaivo-ojan the tournament in the boxing ring of the Paris Olympics ended with a defeat in the quarterfinals. Turkey left as a big favorite Buse Naz Cakiroglu was better by all judges’ votes 5–0.

Kaivo-oja did not get a medal, but he is still offered a large prize money. International Boxing Association IBA told in the spring, that it will generously reward all Olympic boxers who advance to at least the quarterfinals. For a semifinal loss, it promised $10,000.

The issue was reported in the spring, among other things Reuters.

The IBA promised as much as 100,000 dollars for the Olympic victory.

Before the IBA, the International Association of Athletics Federations WA promised $50,000 in prize money to Olympic winners. WA is also the organizing body for athletics at the Games. The heavily criticized IBA does not organize Olympic boxing instead.

The International Olympic Committee IOC was not happy about the money promised by the IBA.

“As always with the IBA, it is unclear where the money will come from. This complete financial opacity is precisely one of the reasons why the IOC no longer recognizes the IBA,” the International Olympic Committee informed at the time.

It is unclear whether a boxer could actually accept money from the IBA without suffering for it later.

Kaivo-oja coach Maarit Teuronen was confused about the prize money promised by the IBA when we asked about it after Saturday’s quarterfinals.