Olympics | Pihla Kaivo-oja finally spoke to her family – “I like to be in my own bubble”

Olympics|Pihla Kaivo-oja saw her family in Paris for the first time only after the fall.

3.8. 23:59

Finland Pihla from Kaivo river called for a sensation in the Olympic boxing ring on Saturday. It wasn’t seen, but multiple medalist Turkin Buse Naz Cakiroglu was better in the 50-kilogram fight by all the judges’ votes 5–0 and advanced to the semi-finals.

“It was pretty slippery going from the Turk. I couldn’t keep my own rhythm,” Kaivo-oja said.

The man from Tampere was able to smile, even though he said that he was very upset. Already a place in the quarterfinals was a hard achievement for a young first-timer.

A win would have ensured at least a bronze.

“I didn’t really think about it. I just tried to focus on what I was doing and live in the moment.”

This is what he did throughout the Games. Family and boyfriend cheered on the spot, as they did throughout the Games. Only after the match Kaivo-oja saw them for the first time in Paris.

“We haven’t met here at all, but they have sent messages of congratulations. I like to be in my own bubble and focus on boxing and the competitions.”

However, the encouragement of loved ones felt great.

“I believe that my family will always be proud of me, no matter what happens, they have made that clear,” Kaivo-oja said with a smile.

Pihla Kaivo-oja received a lot of encouragement from the stands.

For bubbling the Tampere’s behavior during the tournament was also related. He didn’t stay to distribute comments after previous matches. Only when the games ended, Kaivo-oja also stopped in front of the journalists.

There was enough public discussion about the topic.

“I haven’t followed the media during the Games. I have deliberately excluded it and focused on the essentials. I feel that when the games are over, everyone deserves to have a break from work. We athletes are here to do our best, and we have to focus on that,” Kaivo-oja’s message was heard.

A previous successful boxer also acted in the same way Mira Potkonen.

of Paris the games were just an intermediate stage for the talented striker. His goal has always been the Los Angeles Games in 2028. However, it is still uncertain whether boxing will have its place among the Olympic sports.

“It’s coming here and hard. This left me with a toothache,” Kaivo-oja laughed.

Buse Naz Cakiroglu’s experience was a trump card in the quarterfinals.

Before the next competitions, the Tampere Athletics Club’s boxer has time to gain experience. It was clearly on the side of Cakiroglu, 28, on Saturday. Kaivo-oja fought enthusiastically and at the beginning quite evenly. However, the fight started to turn in favor of the Turk, who was well positioned and struck accurately.

“This was a big lesson, but I showed that I belong there,” Kaivo-oja said.

“I still have a lot to give. This didn’t stop there yet.”

Coach Maarit Teuronen admitted that Kaivo-oja was not at its best in the quarter-finals. He thought that was understandable.

“It was an extremely tough place for a young boxer. Considering that, he pulled well,” Teuronen said.

In Teuronen’s opinion, Cakiroglu, who is perhaps the strongest competitor in the series at the Games, kept a cool head and was always one step ahead.

“We should keep our own match rhythm, but we haven’t been able to do that yet.”