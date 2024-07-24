Olympics | Paris excites its competition guests in an unprecedented way

Paris

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Paris to use AI-based video surveillance at Olympics to combat threats. The software recognizes threatening situations, such as entering a prohibited area or an unusually large number of people. Monitoring is limited in the law to eight different situations, but the NGO suspects that it exceeds what is allowed.

of Paris At the entrance to the Gare du Nord train station, there is a large sign with a surveillance camera image. “For your safety, you are being monitored.”

However, Paris has gone beyond the usual camera surveillance. Video surveillance based on artificial intelligence is used for the first time on a large scale at the Olympics. The purpose is to combat threats to the Games, such as terrorism.

Police reinforcements from Strasbourg to Paris were on duty for the first day on Wednesday. Gare du Nord was told about surveillance cameras.

Artificial intelligence is used in software that identifies threatening situations from video camera surveillance footage. The situations are defined in the law, which is still intended to be temporary. The software has been tested before the Olympics in large concert or sports events.

One the software provider is the French company Wintics. Matthias Houllier is one of the founders of the company. The software does not replace current surveillance cameras, but it interprets the images displayed on them faster.

“In the past, the security guard or the police have had to stare at several screens. Now the program alerts if something suspicious is happening.”

The program is based on the algorithms or rules taught to it. An alarm is triggered if, for example, a person enters a prohibited area, such as a subway track or a tunnel. Or there are unusually many people in an area.

“The program recognizes silhouettes and shapes: a person, a car or, for example, a weapon. Facial recognition is not used,” says Houllier.

The screenshot shows how the system recognizes the object in the video image. After that, it compares the behavior with the rules it has learned.

To artificial intelligence based video surveillance experiment started on Wednesday at 46; Paris metro station. On Thursday, the experiment will be extended to railways and stations such as Gare du Nord.

Denmark Re has just arrived at the Pigalle metro station, where passengers are informed about the new experiment with unobtrusive signs. Re had not paid any attention to the matter.

Dania Re had not seen the instructions about the new supervision at the Pigalle station.

“On the other hand, it is good that safety is taken into account. But espionage also comes to mind. We should have the freedom to walk in public spaces without registering in the systems.”

At the Gare du Nord Carlos Jose typing on his phone under four large surveillance cameras.

When asked about it, Jose says that he didn’t pay attention to the cameras. “They don’t hurt in principle”, he reflects.

AI-based surveillance makes him thoughtful.

“Increased supervision does not mean improved safety. There are always people who break the rules.”

From Lille to Paris Tiffany Garcia standing in the middle of the station. We ponder together how many cameras are pointing at us right now.

Tiffany Garcia was waiting for the train to Lille at the Gare du Nord in Paris.

According to Garcia, sophisticated monitoring software is divided into two parts. In terms of security, systems can be good, but people’s privacy should also be taken into account.

“I am not so bothered by supervision at stations, but there are certainly places where similar supervision would be disturbing.”

At Gare du Nord, it is reported that lost suitcases are searched for with the help of artificial intelligence.

French the law on artificial intelligence-based video surveillance approved last year is rare in European countries. The experiment will end in early 2025, when it will be evaluated.

La Quadrature du Net, a non-governmental organization fighting for civil rights, believes that what we have seen is just the beginning.

Responsible for the organization’s legal affairs Noémie Levain is organizing the bundle of posters that has just arrived in the office, which is to be distributed on the streets of Paris in the next few days. The posters oppose the “hijacking” of public spaces.

La Quadrature du Net activist Noémie Levain opposes AI-based surveillance.

“The Olympics are just an excuse to experiment. Politicians want French companies to test their products and succeed. We want to give the police more power to define what is normal behavior in public spaces.”

Supervision is limited in the law to eight different situations. However, the organization has already collected material, according to which the control is more extensive than previously known.

Levain’s it is too simplistic to talk about facial recognition alone. The same software is easy to use for a very wide range of behavior analysis. An alarm is triggered, for example, if a person walks too slowly or too fast on the street.

“It’s a short distance for any whistle on the street to be considered threatening. In addition, suspicions are directed at those who are otherwise in a weak position.”

At Anvers metro station, the sign of the new monitoring system is inconspicuous.

Wintics’ Houllier considers the critical discussion going on in France to be good.

“Our supervision is objective: according to the rules, it identifies behavior that is defined as inappropriate, such as entering a prohibited area.”

According to Levain, artificial intelligence is never neutral because it is programmed according to certain values.

“The police will have more power to determine what is right and what is not. In addition, it is very difficult to get information about the software and how it works.”

Paris oversees around 45,000 police and authorities during the Olympics. Security has been one of the biggest topics of discussion before the Games, as several terrorist attacks have been carried out in France over the past years.

The Finnish competition team has prepared for threats with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Police and the French Embassy.

Finland’s team manager Leena Paavolainen according to the competition organizers have also provided the teams with comprehensive safety information.

“I am in a calm mood. The security arrangements are extensive, but in themselves no different from similar games.”

Security measures in Paris have been tightened. Soldiers stand guard at Gare du Nord.

In addition to terrorism, Paris also prepares for cyber threats, for which there is a large special team in Paris.

According to Paavolainen, the team members can leave the restricted areas, but they must declare their whereabouts.

“We have contingency plans and we know where the team members are.”