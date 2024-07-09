Olympics | Paris disposes of pirated products – A researcher criticizes Reuters for cleaning up poverty from the street scene

Olympics|Paris police have increased surveillance at informal markets. According to the researcher interviewed by Reuters, the police want to clean the signs of poverty off the streets.

As one Paris, known for being one of the fashion capitals of the world, has tightened its grip to clean pirated products from its street scene before the summer Olympics, reports the news agency Reuters.

Reuters describes how at the beginning of April the police arrived at the Saint-Ouen flea market in Paris early in the morning and closed 11 shops selling pirated goods.

The police confiscated 63,000 pieces of fake clothes, shoes and leather goods, such as Louis Vuitton bags and Nike products. The products were thrown into the garbage truck brought to the market. Ten people were arrested in connection with the raid.

Raids have also been carried out in the Montmartre area, where, according to information obtained by Reuters, 70 tons of counterfeit products were destroyed in March alone.

Similar cleaning operations have also been carried out in previous Olympic host cities, such as Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

French the police have been criticized for closing down informal marketplaces and preventing sales at marketplaces. Many merchants already live in poverty, and not all of them sell fake products.

Researcher at the French Institute for Urban Studies in the Social Sciences Axel Wilmort criticized the actions of the police. He told Reuters that the raids are aimed at removing unwanted people and signs of poverty from the streets of Paris.

European According to the Union’s Intellectual Property Office, counterfeit products have caused French companies an average of 1.7 billion euros in revenue losses every year between 2018 and 2021.

About 15 million visitors are expected to the Paris Olympics, whose money is being chased by both luxury stores and merchants selling pirated goods.

The organizers of the Olympics are also concerned about the official products of the Olympics. France’s intellectual property rights watchdog has trained 1,200 customs officials to identify fakes of official Olympic products.

However, French fashion companies, such as the fashion giant LVMH, which is sponsoring the Paris Olympics, are even more worried about whether tourists will want to come to expensive, crowded and potentially dangerous Paris for shopping during the Olympics.