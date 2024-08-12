In the Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928 tournaments, Uruguay won the gold medal, so FIFA decided to grant the Olympic champion twice the honor of organizing the first World Cup in 1930. From that day on, the race for power and dominance began between the International Olympic Committee and the International Federation of Association Football, which included in its regulations what deprived the Olympic teams of professional and major stars by specifying only three players to join their national teams, while granting their clubs the right to keep their players.

When the Egyptian Olympic team lost to Morocco 0-6, the arguments erupted and the battle to flatten the defeat began, as if Zizo’s injury or the addition of Abdel Moneim or Imam Ashour would have given the team the bronze or silver medal, for example. The matter always turns into “Ahly and Zamalek” and it is unfortunate that this is the case with some media, while the problem is that it is a crisis of a team that suffered physically when it played one half at the highest levels of the game technically and tactically against France in 6 matches, and the Egyptian team was 7 minutes away from the final match, despite France’s complete superiority in the second half.

World Cup vs Olympics: Which is the bigger and more important event, in terms of audience, history, prestige and importance?!

For some, the biggest sporting event in the world is the one that lasts the longest. For others, the biggest sporting event is the one that features the most variety of games and the most athletes. If live attendance is any guide, the numbers say it all: According to Statista, the 2016 Rio Olympics attracted an audience of 3.6 billion viewers, while the 2018 World Cup in Russia was watched by an audience of 3.57 billion. To be fair, the Beijing Olympics were watched by 4.7 billion. The numbers also say that the 2018 World Cup final was watched live by 1.12 billion viewers around the world. That’s a far greater number than any single day or event during the Olympic Games.

This statistic suggests that the World Cup has higher levels of audience viewership when compared to the Olympic Games, which first began in 1896, while the World Cup was first held in 1930. Thus, the Olympic Games historically predate the World Cup. The ancient games began in 776 BC, while the oldest form of football, “cuju,” first began in 206 BC.

In the context of the sporting and in-depth comparison between the two events, we find that the World Cup is a group of fans rallying on the same wavelength, as they watch one game, with its drama, excitement, and unexpected results, and with the unique reasons that made it the first popular game, and explaining those reasons would take a long time.

While the Olympics are a collection of sports fans, it can be difficult for some fans to feel a real passion for sports they know little about at the Olympics. By contrast, World Cup fans know exactly what the game is about. Fans share a common level of euphoria or disappointment when a goal is scored or conceded..!

** What do you think: Which is the bigger and more important event, the World Cup or the Olympics?!