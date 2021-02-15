Olympics Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics is growing, the number of supporters is shrinking even faster

Japanese companies are beginning to bow strongly to the cancellation of the Games.

Over half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Summer Olympics should be canceled or postponed. The situation was mapped by the incubator Tokyo Shoko Research in its search for support for the Olympics, which raised many questions.

Japan is suffering badly from the coronavirus and the vaccination program is lagging behind many Western countries.

Survey was made in the first week of February and 56 per cent of the responding companies were in favor of cancellation or transfer.

There is widespread opposition in Japan to next summer’s Olympics, as evidenced by the percentage increase. Most recently, 53.6 percent of companies were in favor of cancellation, the news agency Reuters reported.

In a recent survey, 22.5 per cent thought that the Games should be held as planned, but now that percentage has fallen to 7.7. The number of supporters is sinking down at an even faster rate as the percentage of opponents increases.

More than 70 percent of companies also felt that canceling the Games would no longer lower corporate profits, Reuters reported.

As one as an alternative, it has been thrown into the air that the Games be held for a limited number of athletes and the audience has access to only a limited number or no audience at all.

It is another matter how badly the Olympic spirit will suffer if the number of athletes is strictly limited even before the Games.

More than 11,000 companies participated in the survey and responses were received before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics director Yoshiro Mori had announced his resignation. Mori had to leave her place because of the sexy statements.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics were supposed to be held last year, but the corona pandemic wiped out the whole world. The same scourge continues to hurt all sports and there are no signs of Covid-19 folding by the summer.

The current according to information, the Tokyo Games would start on July 23rd.

If Tokyo is successful, there would be two Olympics more than six months every year, when Beijing should organize Winter Games in 2022.