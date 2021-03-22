Olympics Only just over a quarter of Japanese are in favor of hosting the Tokyo Summer Olympics next summer

Almost everyone agrees with the decision to exclude foreign race tourists from the race.

Major some Japanese support the exclusion of foreign race tourists from the Tokyo Olympics, according to a recent survey.

According to a poll by the daily Asahi Shimbu, 85 percent of Japanese agree with the closing decision of Japanese race organizers.

Only 11 percent of respondents thought that foreign spectators should be allowed into the Games.

1,564 people responded to the magazine’s survey over the weekend.

Inquiry the Japanese are slightly more supportive of the organization of the Games, but still just over a quarter, or 27%, were in favor of the Games. There were 36% in favor of postponing the Games and 33% in favor of canceling them.

With these prospects, the Tokyo Games, postponed by a year of the corona pandemic, will begin on July 23rd.