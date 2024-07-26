Olympics | One horse’s condition is monitored by many people around the clock – this is how Bofey Click’s best condition is ensured in Paris

When The 15-year-old field horse Bofey Click arrives at the competition venue, he knows what’s coming. Field rider Sanna Siltakorpi has competed with his horse for several years at the international level.

Now the equestrian’s first Olympic Games are ahead.

Field riding requires versatile skills, fitness and cooperation from the rider. The three-day competition includes three sub-tests: school, cross-country and show jumping.

Sanna Siltakorven and her spouse are responsible for Bofey Click’s well-being during the Olympics Elmo Jankarin in addition, Horsesitter Aino Lavonen and a veterinarian Tanja Pehkonen.

The task of the team is to ensure that Bofey Click is in the best possible condition on each race day.

Bofey Click tunes into the competitive atmosphere as soon as it leaves the house.

“It’s a bit too smart a horse, it knows exactly what’s coming,” says Horse Manager Aino Lavonen.

Aino Lavonen has taken care of Bofey Click in competitions throughout the Olympic project since 2022. She is responsible for everything related to the care of the horse so that Sanna Siltakorpi can focus on competing. For example, Siltakorpi on the cross-country course walks 4–5 times beforehand.

Lavonen’s most important task is to keep Bofey Click as relaxed and calm as possible.

“I try to anticipate all situations so that Click’s rounds don’t start to rise. If a horse is stressed in the stable, it will probably boil over on the track as well.”

Bofey Click arrives at the venue of the Olympic Games a couple of days before the competition. Siltakorpi rides it a couple of times a day, depending on how the horse feels.

In addition to riding, Lavonen takes Bofey Click out of the stall many times a day so that the horse can walk and graze. Grazing in particular calms an energetic horse.

“The most important thing is to read the horse. When it goes to lie down or meditate in the corner, I let it be alone,” Lavonen says.

Field riding competition starts with a veterinary examination.

“It’s a big deal in field riding. The horse is groomed and super clean. Riders put on jackets and dresses,” says Siltakorpi.

Veterinarian Tanja Pehkonen (right) is responsible for the well-being of Finnish field horses at the Paris Olympics. He observes the movement of the horses during riding and goes through the muscles and legs of the horses every day.

The jury and the competition veterinarian check that the horse looks healthy and fresh. After that, the rider reins in the horse for a while while walking and trotting. Or at least that would be the intention.

Siltakorven and Bofey Click’s first veterinary examination usually goes “pretty badly”.

“Bofey Click is a very energetic package. Good if it stays in the hands. It does not slow down, but often goes at a gallop. Sometimes we have to do it again, sometimes the jury gives up and states that the horse is definitely fine when it can get excited like that,” says Siltakorpi.

The dressage part is the most difficult for Bofey Click, because on the track the horse is wanted to be as relaxed and obedient as possible.

Siltakorpi rides Click in the morning to get his muscles bleeding. In addition, the horse is petted, massaged and taken for a walk.

“The horse is in such good condition that it cannot be tired by riding. The most important thing is that it should be as relaxed as possible,” says Siltakorpi.

The first dressage test of a field competition is usually the most difficult for Bofey Click. Sanna Siltakorpi tries to keep the horse’s mind as relaxed and calm as possible before the performance.

Every after riding, Bofey Click’s feet are put on cold protectors from the freezer and massaged on top.

Since heat has been promised for Paris, the horse’s drinking is being watched especially a lot. Electrolytes are added to drinking water as needed.

Veterinarian Tanja Pehkonen is going to the Olympics with the Finnish field riding horses. He watches the horses constantly. Pehkonen palpates the horses’ muscles and legs every day.

If he notices something unusual, the matter can be dealt with immediately. If the horse does not agree to drink, the veterinarian can hydrate it directly in the vein in the treatment pen of the competition venue with the permission of the competition veterinarian.

“Click has always eaten and drunk well, so it has never had to be rehydrated,” says Siltakorpi.

The cross-country test, which is ridden second, is a physically tough performance for the horses. In long international competitions, the performance lasts 10–12 minutes and includes up to 40 jumps.

In the Olympics, the course is shorter, but the obstacles come up faster. 45 minutes before the performance, Lavonen starts walking it in the stable area.

“You can’t take Click to the competition site for a walk, because it can’t walk there,” says Siltakorpi.

The cross-country test is Bofey Click’s bravura. It is fast and does not tire easily. Sanna Siltakorpi won the World Equestrian Championship gold on a horse in 2020 in show style.

25 minutes before the performance, Siltakorpi starts exercise riding, which includes trot, gallop and a few show jumping. Eight minutes before, there is a gallop, where the horse’s muscles are prepared for the high speed of the cross-country test.

In the off-road test, Bofey Click’s energy and speed turn to its advantage. It doesn’t tire easily. At the end of the course, Siltakorpi mainly takes care that the effort spots remain good and the horse is balanced.

Field test at the finish line, Sanna Siltakorpi gets off the saddle quickly. The saddle is removed and the horse is cooled with cold water. Hot competition venues often have a cooling tent where the horses walk in a cold shower of water.

Bofey Click is walked and cooled down for half an hour. When the horse’s heart rate and temperature have decreased, the competition veterinarian and our own veterinarian give permission to take the horse to the stable to rest and eat.

During the evening, Bofey Click is walked several times so that the muscles recover as well as possible.

The last day of competition starts again with a veterinary check. Then Bofey Click might have the patience to thrash in front of the jury.

“However, in the spring in Italy, it raged again so much that the jury asked, “Are you sure you were with this horse in the field yesterday”, Siltakorpi recalls.

Last the steeplechase test measures how well the horse has recovered after the cross-country test.

“It has generally suited Click well that the track obstacles are the last. It will be more focused and calm by then. However, older field horses have a challenge in that they are not so precise about the booms,” says Siltakorpi.

After the track obstacle test, Bofey Click is still groomed and walked. When it has recovered, the journey towards Germany and the home team begins.

Achieving the competition results required for the Olympics is behind hard work. Sanna Siltakorven’s help in competitions and the Olympics is her husband, Elmo Jankari (left), an equestrian who competed in the Rio Olympics.