Olympics | One bikini photo changed the life of Saman Soltan, 28 – it wasn’t until her mother called in tears that she realized what it was all about

Saman Soltani went a long way to become an Olympic athlete.

Same Soltani smiling from ear to ear at the Vaires-Sur-Marne stadium on the outskirts of Paris. The Iranian has just completed his work in track rowing at the Paris Olympics. Soltani finished last in his quarter-final in the kayaking 500-meter sprint race, but that did not dampen his joy.

A woman in spots from a sports festival marches in front of the media, jokes, laughs and winks at a familiar reporter.

“It went really well. I was more relaxed in this second race and it went better. The time was better, and I’m happy,” says Soltani.

Soltani sounds like he’s been to the Olympic village like a kid in a candy store. He says that he made the most of the opportunity to get to know athletes from the rest of the world.

“I feel like I’ve spoken to every single athlete at least once,” Soltani says and laughs afterwards.

“I am really happy and proud. This has been a great experience. “

Follow a long list of praiseworthy people and more laughs. Soltan’s smile is the kind that is easily contagious, and even the journalists flirt with the young woman’s joy.

However, one question changes the relaxed atmosphere of the conversation in an instant and brings a new, heavier tone to Soltani’s voice. The question concerns the traumatic events of two years ago, which completely revolutionized the young woman’s life.

They also led to her competing in the Paris Olympics on the refugee team.

To the sports family born Soltani was eager to continue the traditions of his family since childhood. He has been swimming and freestyle swimming since he was 6 years old, and in addition to his enthusiasm, he was also talented: he won the national championship of Iran in freestyle swimming ten times in a row.

However, skill swimming did not fit easily with Iran’s old chastity rules, and Soltani was not allowed to participate in international competitions. Because of that, the sport gradually took a back seat in Soltan’s life.

In 2022, however, Soltani received an invitation to Barcelona for a high-level skill swimming training camp and decided to take the opportunity. Training in the company of competing sisters from other countries was like a dream come true for her, and she shared her experience on her Instagram account with a post where she posed with other swimmers in bikinis.

The carefree and good-natured publication had far-reaching consequences.

Soltani was a well-known figure in Iran and often appeared in TV shows and newspapers, so the bikini picture quickly came to the attention of the chastity police in Iran. While the swimmer was still enjoying his life in Barcelona, ​​the authorities started looking for him fiercely in Iran.

“I was a well-known person in Iran, so what I did was completely unacceptable to the administration,” Soltani explained in the spring of 2024 NRK’s in the interview.

While Soltani was at the Barcelona airport, he received a startling phone call from his home.

“Don’t come back, go hide somewhere,” he said later IFCthat his parents said in a panicked phone call.

“I thought they were joking, but when they both started crying, I realized they were serious. “

Getting caught by the chastity police is no laughing matter in Iran. Soltani realized that at home he would face imprisonment, perhaps even torture.

A young woman was alone at an airport in a foreign country with nowhere to go. He called his only acquaintance living in Europe, an Austrian For Uwe Schlokatwhom he had met by chance five years earlier in Iran.

Waking up to the ringing of the phone, Schlokat understood from the crying voice that it was real. He told Soltan to buy a plane ticket to Vienna and arranged a place for him to live there.

Week after Soltani arrived in Austria, the situation in his home country got out of hand. A 22-year-old arrested by the Chastity Police Mahsa Aminin the death triggered a huge protest movement in the country, which the country’s administration tried to suppress with drastic measures.

Soltani followed the events in Iran in horror. He has said that three of his friends died in the protests that continued at the monthly store. Even more were arrested.

At the same time, it also became clear that Soltan would have no business returning to his homeland.

Soltani now lived in a foreign country whose language he did not know and where he only knew one person properly. He slowly began to realize that he would not see his family for a long time.

“I was panicking, it was really heavy. Every night I suffered from nightmares that woke me up crying. I dreamed that someone had come to force me to go back,” he later said.

Dark in the middle of the situation Uwe Schlokat got the idea. He knew that Soltan had another passion for sports besides freestyle swimming. When it had become clear in Iran that Soltan did not have the opportunity to participate in international competitions in figure skating, he had also started kayaking on the side.

Even though Soltani only started learning the sport at the age of 18, he quickly developed to a high level. In 2018, Soltani was already winning silver at the Asian Championships as part of Iran’s under-23 national team. She already had time to dream of a place at the Tokyo Olympics, but when Korona postponed the games by a year and the Iranian sports federation was not interested in supporting female athletes, Soltani decided to stop competing.

In Austria, however, he was longing for content in his life, and Schlokat came up with a suggestion to return to a familiar sport.

“Uwe and my friends bought me a canoe, and they asked me to paddle a little just to make myself feel better. Then I started competing again”, Soltani recounted his new enthusiasm for paddling in the Paris interview area.

At first After a long break, Soltani was in terrible shape, but things changed quickly. The Austrian sports federation welcomed him with open arms to their national team training, and soon he was already winning national competitions in Austria. Official asylum from Austria was also arranged.

Life began to find a new direction, and Soltani began to find his joy in life again.

Now he has lived in Vienna for two years and is living a new phase in his sports career. The realization of a dream that had already been abandoned once was confirmed in the spring, when Soltani was officially selected for the refugee team for the Paris Games.

The situation is contradictory. On the one hand, escaping to Austria has enabled Soltan to have a completely new kind of life, on the other hand, he has not seen his family for more than two years, and he does not know if he will ever be able to return to his home country.

So it’s no wonder that the mood of the interview changes when the conversation turns to what he thinks about the events of two years ago now. Soltani thinks calmly for a moment and then gives a calm but decisive answer

“Whatever happens to you, you have two choices. Either you accept it and try to improve your life, or you let the negative things break you. In this case, I decided to rebuild my life, show myself and at the same time try to motivate others,” he says.

After telling publicizing her story, Soltan has become a role model for many women both in her home country and in other parts of the world. He says that he receives several messages, especially from young girls.

“They say they were inspired by my story. My big goal is to help people with motivation. Sometimes life is really difficult, and it feels like everything is gone and you can’t move on. But it’s at that moment that you have to keep trying. You have to believe in yourself and listen to the people who trust you. That is the most important thing.”

Although he cannot return to his homeland, Soltani knows that there are also a huge number of people in Iran for whom he is a hero. You get strength from that thought.

“I am still Iranian. And they are very proud of me. “

