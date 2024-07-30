The French Prosecutor’s Office has opened investigations into the death threats received by some Israeli athletes, the discriminatory gestures seen at the Israel vs. Paraguay football match and the unauthorized disclosure of personal data of some of the athletes in that delegation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office He said the death threats were received by mail and that it was the French Ministry of the Interior that submitted them to the courts.

The relevant investigations have been entrusted to the BRDP (Brigade for the Repression of Crime against Persons), while those relating to the illegal dissemination of personal data have been entrusted to the Central Anti-Cybercrime Office.

“In principle, the information initially disseminated has been removed from the networks,” the company said. Prosecutor’s Office in his message, which also specified that the priority of the French security forces now is to find out how the personal data was obtained in the first place.

Regarding the football match between the Israeli team and the German team, Paraguayheld within the group stage of the Olympic tournament last Saturday at the Parque de los Princes of Paris, The investigation is being carried out following a complaint of aggravated incitement to racial hatred and discriminatory public insults.

The complaint, filed by the Paris Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (OCOP), specifically concerns a man who was seen making insulting gestures in the stands. Palestinian flags and a banner reading “Genocide Olympics” were also seen in the crowd, among other things.

