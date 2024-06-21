Olympics | Olympic champion Katie Archibald, 30, collapses in her garden – sidelines Paris

Olympics|Katie Archibald will not be able to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Track cycling British star Katie Archibald was badly injured on Tuesday. 30-year-old Archibald says on Instagram that he tripped in his garden.

“Somehow I managed to dislocate my ankle, break my tibia and fibula and tear two tendons from the bone. What the hell,” Archibald wrote.

Archibald underwent surgery on Wednesday. It takes so long to recover that he won’t be able to participate in the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The blow is hard for Britain’s medal hopes. Archibald won the Olympic gold in the team pursuit in Rio 2016 and in Tokyo 2021 he celebrated the Olympic gold in the pair and the silver in the team pursuit.

“Oh Kate…I’m so sorry. What a huge disappointment. Get well soon and rest properly”, six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy commented on Archibald’s publication.

Scottish Archibald has also won five World Championship golds and 20 European Championship golds in his career.

Tragedy struck Archibald in August 2022. His biker spouse Rab Wardell, 37, died of cardiac arrest in the couple’s bed. Archibald tried to revive Wardell but was unable to save him.