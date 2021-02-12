Olympics Olympic boss Yoshiro Mori, 83, who resigned due to his sexist speeches, replaced Saburo Kawabuchi, 84 – now other options are being sought

Seiko Hashimoto may chair the Tokyo Organizing Committee.

Tokyo Chairman of the Olympic Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori, 83, officially resigned on Friday.

“My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos. I want to resign from the presidency, ”Mori said at an Olympic board meeting where his status was discussed, according to AFP news agency.

Morista was upset after he stated that board meetings will take longer if there are a lot of women present because they talk so much.

Mori was replaced by an 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, who is the leader of the Olympic Village. According to news agency Reuters, Kawabuchi is withdrawing from the candidacy.

Kawabuch’s possible choice raised criticism, as it raised the question of whether there are no alternatives other than another elderly man. For example, those who campaigned against Moria would not accept Kawabuch.

“We can’t give the impression that things would have changed if we didn’t choose a woman or make a generational change,” the Japanese Fuji News Network said, citing a government source.

As one as an alternative, the Japanese Olympic Minister has been judged to be the presidency Seiko Hashimoto, who is the second female member of the Organizing Committee. Hashimoto tweeted on Friday that “nothing has been decided yet”.

“The organizing committee makes the decision after hearing the opinions of several people,” Hashimoto wrote.

According to the news agency Reuters, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga had asked Mori if there was no woman or younger man nominated to succeed her, but Mori was Kawabuch.

Director of Communications, Government of Japan Katsunobu Kato said he is not aware of the conversation between Suga and Mori.

The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee declined to comment on the situation of Mori and Kawabuch.