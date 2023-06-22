Olympics | Olympic boss criticizes Ukraine: “Ukrainian athletes’ own government sanctions them”

Thomas Bach criticized the Ukrainian government, which ordered its athletes to boycott the competitions.

International President of the Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bach criticized the Ukrainian government on Thursday. According to the news agency AFP, Bach accuses Ukraine of sanctioning its own athletes.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been denied the right to participate in many international competitions because of the war in Ukraine. However, the IOC has recommended restoring the participation rights of individual Russians and Belarusians as neutral athletes.

Russian athletes presence has led to boycotts by Ukrainians. According to AFP, the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine has banned its athletes from participating in those competitions.

“In other words, the Ukrainian athletes’ own government sanctioned them because of the war started by Russia and Belarus,” Bach criticized according to AFP.

“It is difficult to understand why the Ukrainian government deprives its athletes of the opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics and make Ukrainians proud. The Olympic community, and indeed the whole world, wants to see Ukrainian athletes shine brightly in international competitions,” says Bach.

Bach also criticized Moscow’s brazen attempts to organize political contests in an AFP press release.

“The global Olympics are no longer possible, and the world championships in their true sense are no longer possible,” Bach said.

The right of Russians to participate in the Paris Olympics has not yet been decided. According to AFP, Bach concluded his speech by demanding that both Ukraine and Russia should do more to align their current positions with the International Olympic Committee.

“The Russian side wants us to close our eyes to the war. The Ukrainian side wants us to isolate everyone with a Russian or Belarusian passport. Both positions are completely against ours,” Bach stated.