Olympics | Oliver Helander being honest about his golden dream: “A more realistic goal is to apply for a place in the final”

Olympics|Oliver Helander told about his situation in Paris.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander has been aiming for the Paris Olympics for years. The thrower, who has long carried the reputation of Finland’s hardest javelin thrower, has said several times publicly that his goal in Paris is a gold medal.

Now the sound on the clock has completely changed.

In Paris on Sunday, Helander revealed with startling frankness that he had to give up his original goal.

“The goals have perhaps changed a little. From the beginning of the season, it was a very clear goal to at least get a medal here, but the last month has been quite difficult, especially in terms of the Games.”

“I’ll apply for a place in the finals first, and let’s see what I can do in the finals,” says Helander.

“ There have been quite a lot of problems with technology, there haven’t been very many good things.

Differential is quite different from previous speeches, but Helander takes a practical approach to his situation.

“You have to be realistic when you go to the games. Of course, Olympic gold has been the goal for a long time, and there is a small chance for that if the throws hit the button, but that would require super success. It has to be a super success to be able to aim for such a thing. A more realistic goal is to apply for a place in the final.”

Helander’s results have been stagnant, especially after the European Championships in Rome, which ended with a bronze medal. In the only competition in July in Joensuu, the stick flew only to 76.38, and the technique has broken down badly throughout the summer.

“Technology has had quite a lot of problems, there haven’t been very many good things. There have been minor problems throughout the season, and there hasn’t been a top throw. In the early season, it was close, but because of my back, I had to miss throws, so it affected the results.”

Oliver Helander competed last time in July in Joensuu. There, the javelin flew a modest 76.38 meters.

Helander’s back is another big problem. He says that he has a small disc bulge in his back that has been bothering him all summer.

The pitcher says he isn’t too worried about his back per se. According to Helander, the trouble is such that it mainly only interferes with throwing.

“For more or less the whole summer, it has been showing symptoms,” says Helander.

“The back is a bit like an enigma, sometimes it’s better and sometimes worse. Let’s hope for a slightly better day on Tuesday. Otherwise, the condition is quite good. On Thursday, I still did light throwing exercises and it went really well.”

Helander says he’s in 95 percent physical condition except for his back.

“If the technique is right, that stick can fly far.”

One essential change in performance could solve many things at once.

“I would say that the most important thing would be to finish the throw for the benefit of the running rhythm. If it turns out well, it usually fixes quite a few things.”

The javelin qualification will take place in Paris on Tuesday, August 6.