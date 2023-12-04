Remember Benjamin Button, the protagonist of the 2008 film, played by Brad Pitt, whose life proceeds in reverse: he is born old and gradually gets younger? Well, in reality, there are those who challenge each other in a singular, as demanding as it is expensive, competition in which the winner is the one who can best slow down the aging process. It’s the ‘Olympics of Rejuvenation’, an online leaderboard launched by tech billionaire Bryan Johnson earlier this year that rewards longevity athletes who are most capable of reversing their age. Entering the shortlist of candidates for the Rejuvenation Olympics, passing the first of the three necessary tests with flying colors, is the Italian entrepreneur Gian Marco Belardi, a 27-year-old Roman, now officially a ‘champion’ of rejuvenation, thanks to a very rigid protocol and styles of life that follows every day.

The competition – a note reports – is based on epigenetic DNA tests and other tests which, through complex artificial intelligence algorithms, determine the biological age, specifying with accurate values ​​how much an individual has actually succeeded, according to his or her lifestyle. , to slow down the aging process. Participants therefore compete not on physical abilities but on how quickly and to what extent they can slow down their biological age. Athletes who compete do so mainly by modifying their diet, taking specific supplements, undergoing training programs and much more. It is not a question – it is specified – of returning to a younger version of oneself, because this is not biologically possible. Rather, we compete to see who can age the slowest. As the Rejuvenation Olympics website jokes: “You win by never crossing the finish line.”

Among the protagonists of this unique competition stand out Steve Aoki, the DJ and heir to the Benihana restaurant chain, the biohacker Ben Greenfield, as well as the billionaire and supporter of the science of longevity Peter Diamandis. Right now, tech billionaire Bryan Johnson, who is 46, is officially at the top of the list, but his position is starting to slip. Johnson has made headlines for his extravagant lifestyle, entirely oriented towards the goal of not only looking young, but becoming younger, which even leads him to undergo blood transfusions taken from his seventeen-year-old son.

Without resorting to ‘vampire methods’, for the Italian Gian Marco Belardi there are two main values ​​that could earn him the top of the ranking: the first is the ‘Extrinsic epigenetic age’, which measures biological age taking into account factors such as the degree of exposure to diseases. In essence, the equation considers the efficiency of the immune system which for Belardi is equivalent to that of a twenty-one year old, therefore 6 years younger than his chronological age. The other figure, even more astonishing, is almost record-breaking. This is the ‘Dunedin’, or the rate of aging: the lower it is, the less you age in a year. The value obtained by the Italian entrepreneur is 0.66 in 1 year: it is as if he aged 44% more slowly than a normal person. Looking at it from another perspective in a year, made up of 365 days, Belardi has only aged for 160.5 days. If you look at the ranking on the Rejuvenation Olympics website there is no one below 0.65. Now the young Italian will have to repeat all the tests two more times before confirming his status as a longevity athlete.

Belardi, two degrees in business economics and marketing management in London, tech entrepreneur, expert in online marketing and decentralized finance (cryptocurrencies), has always had a strong passion for fitness and wellness. “This pushed me 5 years ago to explore a business sector that was still underexploited in the field of nutraceuticals, the market of healthy longevity and predictive medicine where, through genetic tests, one can actually verify the predisposition to diseases and prevent them with l “use of natural compounds, thus extending people’s healthy longevity”, says Belardi, one of the founders of SirtLife, specialized in longevity products.

The ‘rejuvenation’ protocol followed by Belardi is rather rigid: hyper-controlled diet rich in polyphenols, alcohol at most once a week, targeted training, cold baths, sauna, special protective glasses during sleep and the regular intake of ‘his’ SirtLife products. The next goal? “And that of developing a protocol that everyone can adopt, accepting advice regarding integration, training and all the various daily processes to reverse the biological clock,” confesses Belardi. “To anyone who asks me why I do all this, I answer that my dream is to use resources and science to improve the quality and duration of people’s lives.”