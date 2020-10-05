Olympics “Now we also have plans C, D, E and F” – Gunilla Lindberg, a Swedish member of the IOC, is confident that the Tokyo Olympics will be held

If the number of audiences has to be limited in Tokyo, the number of sports and athletes may decrease.

Tokyo all countries will take part in the summer olympics, and the stands will swell the crowd. Or a major event in the sports world will be competing next summer in front of empty stands.

There are several plans for the once-postponed Summer Olympics, and the extremes of full or empty auditoriums are not the only ones.

International Swedish member of the IOC of the Olympic Committee Gunilla Lindberg is convinced that the Summer Games can be held, but the form of the Games will only be decided closer to the event.

The IOC recently held a remote meeting on the Tokyo outlook, and the message of the meeting was clear, Lindberg said.

“There was no hesitation at the meeting as to whether the Games would be held.”

Lindberg based optimism on the fact that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world is recovering and many sports competitions are already underway.

According to Lindberg, Secretary-General of the Swedish Olympic Committee, the IOC has previously lacked a Plan B.

“Now we also have plans C, D, E and F to put in place what suits the global situation,” he said. Aftonbladetin by.

International the basic idea of ​​the olympic movement is that athletes from all countries of the world can participate in the olympics held every four years. Lindberg believes that the basic idea will also come true in 2021, but there may be twists and turns in the journey of the public and other race participants.

If the coronavirus does not have time to develop a functional vaccine by the Olympic summer, those traveling to the Games will be able to prepare for extensive testing. A positive test result upon arrival in Japan would know the entry ban.

A possible reduction in the number of spectators at the Games would mean revenue success, which could lead to the elimination of sports or participating athletes. The numbers of media people and sponsor guests are also to blame.

KOK has pushed for a reduction in the pomp of the Olympic arrangements, and a coronavirus pandemic is accelerating development.

“The races are changing, and not necessarily getting worse,” Lindberg stressed.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23-8. August 2021. The days of the Paralympics are August 24 to 5. September.