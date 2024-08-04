Olympics | Now the father of boxer Imane Khelif speaks: “My child is a girl”

Olympics|Amar Khelif presented a documentary mentioning Imane Khelif’s gender.

of Paris the most talked about competitors in Olympic boxing are Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, whose gender has been questioned. Now Khelif’s father Amar Khelif stood up for her daughter.

Amar Khelif presented to his TV cameras the birth certificate of Imane Khelif, Aftonbladet tells.

“My child is a girl. She grew up as a girl and is strong. I raised him to work hard and be brave. He has a strong will to train,” said Amar Khalif.

News agency Reuters also interviewed Amar Khelif.

“It is an honor to be the father of such a daughter, because she is a champion. He respects me and I encourage him. Imane is a little girl who has loved sports since she was 6 years old.”

Amar Khelif also presented Reuters with a document that Reuters said appeared to be official.

“This is the official document of our family, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here and this document does not lie.”

Imane Khelif thanked the crowd after his quarterfinal match.

Khelif already secured an Olympic medal on Saturday. He will fight next Tuesday in the final match.

Khelif has been at the center of a gender uproar in Paris, as the International Boxing Federation IBA rejected him for its 2023 World Championships. Iba gave the reason that Khelif did not pass the gender test.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended Khelifi and Lin’s participation in the Olympics and strongly criticized Iba’s decision.

“These two athletes were victims of Iba’s sudden and arbitrary decision. They were rejected at the end of the 2023 World Cup without due process,” states the IOC.