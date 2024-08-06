Olympics | Norwegian journalists grilled Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s toughest opponent – the host of the occasion intervened in the game

Olympics|At times, British journalists had difficulty getting a question turn at the British team’s media conference.

6.8. 20:47

Paris

Tuesday night the men’s 1,500m race is one of the most anticipated events of the Paris Olympics at the Stade de France athletics arena.

Even though there are four runners of the sub-3:30 ghost line, the eyes are focused on two men in particular. A Norwegian is expected from the competition by Jakob Ingebrigtsen and British By Josh Kerr bitter showdown.

Tokyo gold medalist Ingebrigtsen has settled for silver in two consecutive global finals. A year ago, Kerr celebrated at the World Championships.

The duel of the final in Paris is built precisely between these two. It also spoke before the heats at the media conference of the British team, which was attended by a large number of Norwegian journalists.

With British journalists it was sometimes difficult to get a question turn when the Norwegians asked Kerri about meeting Ingebrigtsen. Among the athletes there was also a sprint star Zharnel Hugheslooking for bar gold Molly Caudery and Amber Anningbut they didn’t get too many questions.

“You must have a question for Molly,” said the person leading the event for the British, when he gave the turn to the Norwegian reporter.

Was not. The Norwegian wondered what Kerr’s reaction was when Ingebrigtsen ran the European record in Monaco a few weeks before the Olympics.

“Monaco is a fast-paced race every year. Personally, I preferred to do a hard training session. I’m not too worried,” the British runner replied.

This one after, the Norwegian journalist asked two more questions about, among other things, how Kerr sees his own opportunities. Very good, came the reply.

“Excuse me, now I have to let the others ask,” interrupted the host of the event when the Norwegian tried to continue his interview.

It was the next reporter’s turn.

“Hello, I’m from Norway’s TV2,” the man said, and those present started laughing.

“How hard will Jakob have to run to get rid of you before the final stretch and if he doesn’t succeed, then what will happen,” he asked.

“The best answer to that will be on Tuesday,” Kerr replied, referring to the day of the finals.

The questioner gave the speeches to a British reporter.

“I have one more question,” the TV2 representative tried to interrupt.

“Let’s move on, please.”

Part of the journalists correctly emphasized at the beginning of their speeches if the intention was not to ask about Ingebrigtsen. Many British journalists also caught the expected duel. The runners have only met once during the season at the end of May. Then Kerr won.

“Since then I have trained very well and now I want to show it. It will surely be one of the best 1,500 meter races of all time.”

Kerr never once mentioned that he should also get to the finals first.

“We have prepared for many different options tactically. I have a pretty good idea of ​​how I run. I believe I am the strongest and fastest 1,500 meter runner in the world.”

From Kerri was asked a couple of times what he thinks about this particular competition setup. There have been a lot of comments between the two.

“Anyone can write anything, but I’m really enjoying life at the moment. This is one of the best eras in the 1,500m and it creates competition, tough races and hopefully some headlines,” he said.

“I feel very relaxed. I’m focused on being the best here, and I’m excited about the challenge.”

The 1,500-meter final will be run on Tuesday at 9:50 p.m.