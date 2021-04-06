Olympics North Korea will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics for fear of a corona pandemic, may also be based on a history filled with hatred with Japan

North Korea had already made the decision to opt out on March 25, but it was only made public now.

North Korea will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to a coronavirus pandemic, the country’s sports ministry said Tuesday.

This is the first time North Korea has not participated in the Summer Olympics since 1988, when the country boycotted the Seoul Olympics.

The North Korean Olympic Committee justifies its decision on the grounds that it wants to protect its athletes from the global coronavirus health crisis. North Korea claims no coronavirus infection has been reported in the country.

The North Korean Olympic Committee had already made the decision to exclude as early as March 25, but the decision announced on Tuesday was dated Monday, April 5th.

North Korea’s official news agency KCNA had previously reported on the Olympic Committee meeting, but it did not mention anything about the Olympic decision at the time.

Ad was a great disappointment to South Korea, which has nurtured hopes for closer diplomatic relations. North Korea participated in the last Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018. The countries had, for example, a joint women’s hockey team.

In the same year, the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un agreed to pursue a joint Korean hostage at the 2032 Olympics.

Experts speculate that the coronavirus is not the only reason behind North Korea’s decision.

“Pyongyang seems to be protesting Japan’s North Korea policy. In addition to the United States, Tokyo has raised sensitive issues such as human rights and sanctions, ”said the professor Yang Moo-Jin from the South Korean University of North Korean Studies to the news agency AFP.

The history between countries can also be in the background. North Korea regularly criticizes Japan, which had a hard-won control of the Korean Peninsula from the 20th century until the end of World War II. On Sunday, the KCNA reported on a report condemning Japanese history textbooks as a “continuous and shameless distortion of history”.

The Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23 and the Games will end on August 8.