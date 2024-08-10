Olympics | Noora Komulainen will not continue Olympic golf because of enteropox

Paris

Noora Komulainen withdraws from Saturday’s final round of Olympic golf due to health reasons.

Komulainen fell ill with smallpox before Paris, and its after-effects and weakness are still bothering me.

His condition has been monitored by the Olympic team doctor Maarit Valtonen with closely. As a precaution, he lived outside the competition village throughout the Olympics, isolated from the rest of the Finnish team.

“I am really disappointed. The week has been a rollercoaster of emotions – on Monday I still couldn’t get my shoes on properly, so it’s gotten better, but I’m still feeling weak,” says Komulainen.

Komulainen is not going to comment further on the matter.

From Komu played three rounds to score +28 (84, 82, 78). As of Monday, he didn’t know if he would be able to play or not.

“However, the Olympics is such a big event that you can’t just miss it,” Komulainen said.

Komulainen played for the second time in the golf tournament of the Olympic Games. In 2016, she was 48th in Rio under her maiden name Tamminen.

Finland’s second female player Ursula Wikström starts Saturday’s final round with +19 (82, 72, 81).

The race is led by Switzerland Morgane Metraux-9 (70, 66, 71). The American defending his Olympic victory Nelly Korda is seventh, five strokes off the lead.